Report: Lakers ‘Increasingly Likely’ to Land 6’7″ Potential All-Star With Luka Doncic

There may be some drama going on with ownership, but the Los Angeles Lakers still find themselves having to make moves to finalize the roster ahead of the 2026-27 season, which will be a crucial one for many reasons.

The player who has been under the Lakers microscope all offseason is Jonathan Kuminga. Fans are likely tired of hearing about the free agent forward amid weeks of speculation, but the reality remains that the Lakers are in the running for Kuminga.

According to NBA insider Brett Siegel, the Lakers lead the race among the few teams interested in signing Kuminga in free agency.

“Since the very start of free agency, the Los Angeles Lakers have made it known to Kuminga and his representation that they value his skills and want him as a key secondary player alongside Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves,” Siegel reported for ClutchPoints. “While they did present a small contract offer to Kuminga in early July, he held out to see what other teams were interested and whether his price would grow from the $10 million annually LA was offering.”

Added Siegel: “It looks increasingly likely that Kuminga will end up with the Lakers, Timberwolves, or Cavs.”

Lakers-Kuminga Summer Stalemate Drags On as Team Looks for Reinforcements Around Luka Doncic

Outside of the Lakers, the Cavs have been the most frequently mentioned suitor for Kuminga. But Cleveland’s connection to Denver Nuggets restricted free agent Peyton Watson gives the team another potential path, while the Lakers appear to be focused squarely on Kuminga. But L.A. and Kuminga haven’t appeared to be on the same page as of late.

“The Lakers remain interested in Jonathan Kuminga, the unrestricted free agent forward whose free agency has stalled out over the last few weeks,” team insider Khobi Price reported for the California Post. “Kuminga would address the Lakers’ last big need, which is a wing/forward who could be a credible starter.”

L.A.’s interest in Kuminga stems from needing more wing depth. Although Kuminga is young and perhaps far from his NBA ceiling, the Lakers believe they can develop Kuminga into a star, especially by offering him a more featured role on the team.

Kuminga Not Willing to Take a Big Risk

For Kuminga, it has boiled down to signing where he believes will offer him the best financial upside, whether that means securing the long-term contract he wants now or taking a shorter-term deal that puts him in position to cash in down the road.

“If he is gonna is take less than ($20 million), he wants to do it on a one-year deal,” said league insider Keith Smith. “… The problem is for him to go anywhere he’s rumored to wanna go, he has to be connected to (that team) through a sign-and-trade, and then that means that’s a minimum of a three-year deal.”

Added Smith: “For him, that’s where he’s stuck. If he’s not gonna get the money he wants, he’s gonna get stuck where he is in a position of how do I get there? … He is stuck right now. It sounds like he is really stuck on choosing between where he wants to be on a longer term deal on less money, or choosing I really want to play it out on a one-year deal.”

The Kuminga saga may drag on for a while longer, perhaps into September. But at some point, he’ll have to make a decision on where he wants to continue his career.