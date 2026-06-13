Report: Lakers Linked to Trade for $109 Million Popular Frontcourt Target

Many anticipate the Los Angeles Lakers will be aggressive this offseason in their efforts to assemble an ideal supporting cast around superstar point guard Luka Doncic.

As presently constructed, L.A. is in need of a potent frontcourt upgrade, especially if the franchise wants to avoid potentially upsetting Doncic, who reportedly requested the Lakers to add a lob that big man going back to last summer. That request has yet to be fulfilled.

The Lakers realize their world revolves around arguably the best overall playmaker in the NBA, but to maximize Doncic’s specialties, the franchise will need to look for some whom Doncic can establish a strong connection with.

The good news for the Lakers is they have options; the open is expected to feature multiple strong candidates to become L.A.’s new starting center.

Lakers Linked to Coveted Trade Target in Report

According to NBA reporter Jake Weinbach, the Lakers have emerged as a potential suitor for Milwaukee Bucks star Myles Turner.

Turner, 30, is viewed as one of best two-way centers in the NBA.

“The Lakers, Celtics, Raptors, and Hornets are teams that I would circle as potential suitors for Myles Turner,” Weinbach reported on X.

In dire need of bolstering the frontcourt, the Lakers may view Turner as one of their top trade candidates this offseason.

Earlier, NBA insider Evan Sidery reported the Bucks are expected to make Turner available in trade talks this offseason as they seek to finalize a decision on Giannis Antetokounmpo’s future.

Last summer, Turner was traded from the Eastern Conference champion Indiana Pacers to the Bucks. Milwaukee acquired Turner as an ideal stretch big man to play alongside Antetokounmpo. But with Antetokounmpo destined for a trade after 13 decorated seasons with the Bucks, Turner is perhaps left seeking to move to a team in position to compete for a championship

As Sidery noted in his report, Turner is set to earn $83.6 million combined over the next three seasons, making him a reasonable target to pursue for the Lakers.

Turner’s Stock Should Be Considered High Even After Down Season

Since being taken in the lottery of the 2015 NBA Draft, Turner has been one of the most dependable shotblocking big men also possessing a steady offensive game.

Statistically, Turner is coming off a down season in Milwaukee, which had its season marred by the constant Antetokounmpo speculation and trade talk fiasco.

Turner still registered around 12 points per game while shooting 38.3% from the 3-point line. The Lakers, struggling with big man play all last season, would’ve welcomed those numbers. Nevermind the 14 points per game Turner has averaged over his 11-year career.

Another plus for the Lakers’ potential pursuit of Turner is acquiring a battle-tested big man. Turner played a pivotal role for the Pacers on their way to the 2025 NBA Finals. In that playoff run, the big man averaged nearly 14 points two blocks per game.

If the Lakers were to trade for Turner, they would finally land the player they have been linked to since LeBron James’ early years with the franchise.

The more welcoming thought is Turner’s potentially strong rapport with Doncic, who has excelled at generating offense for big men using the pick-and-roll over his career.