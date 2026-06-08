Report: Lakers Emerge as Target for 9-Time All-Star, ex-Luka Doncic Teammate

A busy offseason is underway for the Los Angeles Lakers, who realize some changes need to be made before they can begin thinking about competing with the juggernauts of the Western Conference.

That’s not to conclude the Lakers are a long-shot contender. Last season showed L.A. has the ceiling of being a legitimate threat to win the championship. But with the Oklahoma City Thunder and San Antonio Spurs leading the way as younger and more athletic teams, the Lakers need to add some firepower they can count on in the playoffs.

As LeBron James and Austin Reaves’ future with the Lakers remains unclear, L.A. will look to sort out the next steps with their stars and have a plan B just in case.

Lakers Rise Among Four ‘Realistic’ Suitors for Marquee Star

According to NBA insider Brandon “Scoop B” Robinson, the Lakers have been named among four teams that are considered strong destinations for nine-time All-Star guard Kyrie Irving.

“[The] Detroit Pistons are also a realistic suitor of Kyrie Irving. So too are the Timberwolves, Rockets, Lakers,” Robinson wrote in an X post.

Irving, 34, did not play in the 2025-26 season after suffering a torn ACL in March 2025.

At his best, Irving is arguably among the very best guards in the NBA, despite his age and considerable injury history. In the 2024-25 season, the Dallas Mavericks star averaged 24.7 points and 4.6 assists per game while shooting roughly 47% from the field and 40% from the 3-point line. Though Irving was just a tick under averaging 25 points per game, it was the first time he didn’t reach that mark since the 2018-19 season.

Before landing in Dallas via a trade from the Brooklyn Nets, there were major questions surrounding Irving’s commitment to playing and the mounting off-court distractions. But the 2016 NBA champion quickly grew comfortable in Dallas playing alongside Luka Doncic, whom he established a friendship with in their brief time as teammates.

Landing Irving Would Deliver Luka Doncic a Proven, Trusted Teammate

If the Lakers can get past Irving’s age and injury history, they can take solace in remembering how dominant Doncic and Irving were as teammates.

As a duo, the star backcourt captained the Mavericks to their first NBA Finals appearance in 13 years in the 2023-24 season. As Doncic’s sidekick, Irving averaged 25.6 points per game on a hair under 50% shooting overall and 41.1% from 3.

Although Dallas fell well short of winning a championship that year, Doncic and Irving grew close; Doncic spoke glowingly of Irving multiple times even after being traded to the Lakers in February 2025.

In addition to having an on-court connection with Doncic, Irving was outstanding as the second-option to LeBron James as teammates on the Cleveland Cavaliers from 2014 to 2017.

Irving and James captured the 2016 NBA championship after defeating the 73-win Golden State Warriors in a thrilling seven-game series, where Irving averaged better than 27 points per game and sank one of the most iconic shots in NBA Finals history in the final moments of Game 7.

Irving’s proven on-court rapport with Doncic and James may push the Lakers to think hard about acquiring the 34-year-old Dallas star this offseason.

Irving is currently on the second year of a three-year contract he signed with the Mavericks ahead of the 2024-25 season, which means the Lakers can only acquire him via trade.

The Lakers will aim to get things sorted with James and Reaves, both of whom can test free agency this summer, before they can consider subsequent roster moves.