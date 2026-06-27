Report: Lakers Receive Trade Update on 22-Year-Old Star Center for Luka Doncic

The clock is ticking for the Los Angeles Lakers, and Luka Doncic is patiently waiting for his request — or maybe “demand” is the accurate way to put it — to be honored.

With NBA free agency around the corner, it is about time for the Lakers to have a plan ready on how they plan to address the center position.

For the second consecutive summer, the Lakers’ need for a big man sits atop their priority list. Last year, the franchise took a chance on Deandre Ayton. This year, they’ve realized they have yet to find the answer, because Ayton isn’t it.

Lakers Receive Report on Top Big Men Targets for Luka Doncic

In recent months, no two players have been as closely tied to the Lakers as Detroit’s Jalen Duren and Utah’s Walker Kessler, both of whom could be on their way to a new team this offseason. According to ClutchPoints NBA insider Brett Siegel, the Lakers’ chances of landing either second aren’t looking good.

“Although the Lakers have expressed interest in him previously, Duren is not viewed as a realistic option for Los Angeles, sources said,” Siegel wrote.

Duren and Kessler appear neck-and-neck as the Lakers’ top offseason target. If Duren can’t be had, L.A. would gladly settle on Kessler. But it appears the Lakers may be forced to look away from Kessler as well.

“That leaves a few other notable names worth discussing: Robert Williams III, Walker Kessler, and Myles Turner,” Siegel wrote. “ … Kessler is a restricted free agent that the Utah Jazz do not want to see go elsewhere. Even he himself has expressed a desire to hammer out the specifics of a long-term deal with Utah, so the chances of the Lakers getting involved for Kessler, a player they’ve attempted to trade for multiple times, is extremely low.”

Is L.A. Starring at the Gloomy Inevitable?

By all accounts, the Lakers cannot enter the 2026-27 season with the same collection of big men. Not only would that put a damper on their chances of competing in the West, but it would also displease Doncic, whose request for an “A-list” big man seems to be heard louder and louder each day.

The Lakers can truly start dreaming big if they are able to land a star-caliber big man this summer. With Ayton and Jaxson Haynes manning the frontcourt last season, Doncic was still able to return a monster statline and lift the Lakers to over 50 wins. It is reasonable to imagine the Lakers would be levels better if Doncic, ever the expert floor-general, receives a consistent lob-theat and pick-and-roll partner.

Another tough aspect of the Lakers’ center need is the underwhelming big man market for a second year in a row. With no elite free agent big men set to hit the auction house, L.A. is likely relegated to having to use its assets to acquire a center either in a trade or a sign-and-trade.

The Lakers understand how critical its current big man situation is for the future of the franchise, so much so that the LeBron James situation, a pretty gargantuan one itself, has firmly taken a backseat.