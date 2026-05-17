Report: Luka Doncic Met With Lakers Amid Growing LeBron James Drama

Offseason plans have already kicked off for Los Angeles Lakers star Luka Doncic. The 27-year-old Slovenian superstar is now in his home country where he plans to spend a huge part of the summer.

Doncic reportedly sat down with Lakers management for a meeting. It was no surprise seeing how the Lakers’ season ended poorly and unfortunately, Doncic wasn’t in a position to help due to injury.

It’s safe to say the franchise has plenty to sort out this offseason. With reported ongoing tensions between the Lakers and LeBron James and James’ free agency imminent, the Lakers front office has to act promptly.

According to Martin Pavcnik of SportKlub, Doncic had a meeting with the L.A. front office before travelling home.

“Dončić, who is also the NBA’s top scorer and a candidate for the All-Star Game, returns to his hometown of Ljubljana on Sunday,” Pavcnik wrote. “Before that, he met with representatives of the club’s management and those responsible for the sports department of the LA Lakers in Los Angeles.”

Doncic last visited Ljubljana in December for the birth of his second daughter. That trip was short-lived due to NBA scheduling however, he would have an ample amount of time this summer.

What Was Discussed Between Luka Doncic and Lakers

The exact details of what was said in Doncic’s meeting with the Lakers board are not public. However, the 2025-26 season will be a topic of focus, and how they can strengthen the team to do better.

“While discussing the summer personnel moves of the club, which is facing some major challenges, the plan for Luka’s summer activities was also part of the conversation,” Pavcnik added.

Los Angeles was eliminated from the playoffs by the No. 1 Oklahoma City Thunder. Eliminated is only masking the fact that the Lakers suffered a series sweep on their way out.

Doncic didn’t play a single minute of the postseason. He didn’t recover on time from the Grade 2 hamstring injury he suffered in early April. He played 64 games this season and led the league in scoring as well.

Without Doncic, the Lakers rallied behind James and handled business in the first round. But James is 41 and OKC made sure to exploit all Los Angeles’ flaws in the second round.

For next season, every move the Lakers make will revolve around surrounding Doncic with credible pieces. A number of stars like James, Austin Reaves and Rui Hachimura will hit the free agency market this summer.

Focused Recovery For Star

Before the playoffs began, Doncic reportedly traveled to Europe to seek advanced treatment on his hamstring. There were speculations that it could accelerate his recovery but that ship has since sailed as the Slovenian missed the entire playoffs.

One of Doncic’s plans this offseason is to take his time with recovery as no pressure to return to the court is imminent. The Lakers didn’t want to risk him throughout the playoffs even when it felt like he passed the timeline for recovery.

“His employers want him to return to the USA in the fall completely healthy and well-prepared for his ninth season in the strongest league in the world,” Pavcnik added.

Unlike previous offseasons, Doncic will skip national team duties with Slovenia to focus entirely on recovery. This cautious approach is necessary as he hopes to avoid re-injury and justify why the Lakers traded for him early last year in one of the deals of the decade.