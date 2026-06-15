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Lakers Reportedly Looking to Bring Back Two Key Free Agents

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EL SEGUNDO, CALIFORNIA - MAY 12: President of Basketball Operations and General Manager Rob Pelinka of the Los Angeles Lakers speaks to the media during a press conference at UCLA Health Training Center on May 12, 2026 in El Segundo, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Luke Hales/Getty Images)

The Los Angeles Lakers are one of the teams in the NBA that everyone is watching once free agency arrives. They have several key free agents that they have to make decisions on. Of course, everyone is focused on the free agency of LeBron James.

James is a free agent after playing the last eight seasons in Los Angeles. If they do decide to bring him back, James will likely need to take some sort of pay cut. In order for LA to make the necessary improvements, James would need to take less money.

One insider claims that the Lakers want to bring back two other free agents, depending on what happens with James and re-signing Austin Reaves. He believes they want to bring back both Rui Hachimura and Jaxon Hayes.

GettyLos Angeles Lakers forward Rui Hachimura dribbles the ball in a game. (Photo by Luke Hales/Getty Images)

Lakers Insider Claims Team Wants to Bring Back Two Key Free Agents

According to Dan Woike of The Athletic, the Lakers would like to bring both Hachimura and Hayes back next season.

“The belief is that Rui Hachimura and Jaxson Hayes are players the Lakers would prioritize bringing back as they try to best fit a roster around Dončić. And each piece of the puzzle the Lakers feel they need to add into their cap space takes up a slice that could go to James,” Woike wrote.

If Los Angeles does want to bring back both players, there is a good chance that there won’t be enough money left over to bring back James. James wants to make sure that he plays for a team that has a shot to compete for a title. LA is far back in the Western Conference pecking order.

Hachimura was a key shooter for the Lakers this season. He finished the year shooting 51.4 percent from the field and 44.3 percent from beyond the 3-point arc. Hayes was a solid backup center this season and gives them some rim protection off the bench.

GettyLos Angeles Lakers center Jaxon Hayes celebrates in a game. (Photo by Luke Hales/Getty Images)

Los Angeles Needs to Build a Contender to Keep James

If the Lakers do desire to keep James, they need to build a contender around him on the roster for him to be comfortable taking a pay cut. Hachimura was an underrated starter for them, so keeping him would be smart. Los Angeles is also looking to add a better starting center.

Improving that spot would certainly help the other members of the frontcourt. The team that they build will need to fit well around Luka Doncic, who is still the best player on the roster. He was not healthy during the postseason, which prevented the Lakers from having any shot of advancing past the second round.

If James does not return to Los Angeles, he would likely pursue playing for a team that has legitimate title aspirations. It seems that he has no plans to retire and will play at least one more season.

Ryan Stano Ryan Stano covers the NBA and College Football for Heavy.com. He has been covering sports since 2017, covering the NFL, College Football, College Basketball, and the NBA. His work has been featured on Yahoo, Bleacher Report, FanSided, and Sports Illustrated. More about Ryan Stano

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Lakers Reportedly Looking to Bring Back Two Key Free Agents

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