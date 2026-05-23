Rich Paul Names Surprising Pick For LeBron’s Best Teammate

The long career of LeBron James has seen him teaming up with many of the all-time greats. Rich Paul made a bit of a surprising comment when he named Kyrie Irving as the best player to team with James. Names like Dwyane Wade, Anthony Davis, and Luka Doncic all stand out as other great answers, but Paul believed Irving had the best chemistry with James.

The following quote was shared by Paul, via his weekly podcast with Max Kellerman:

“You can’t find a better combination of those two guys. All I know is, I had an up-close-and-personal point of view. LeBron and D Wade were incredible, but when you have a 1/3 pick and roll, and it’s Kyrie and LeBron? Also, T-Lue was so great at using Kyrie as a screener. Now, what are you gonna do? Catch-and-shoot off the dribble, finisher, mid-game; I’ve seen him make every type of shot.”

LeBron’s best NBA moment came with the 2016 NBA Championship victory with Kyrie and Kevin Love on the Cleveland Cavaliers. Paul believes that this accomplishment and the overall play once Ty Lue became head coach made Irving the best teammate of James. However, most would have expected another answer to be one of the other players.

Why Kyrie Irving Was Surprising Pick

Kyrie didn’t have the best relationship with LeBron when the two teamed together in Cleveland. There was some resentment from Irving for playing second fiddle to James and he requested a trade coming off three consecutive NBA Finals appearances together.

Most would have predicted Paul to name Wade as LeBron’s best teammate since they had a closer relationship as best friends for decades now. Davis and Doncic also developed closer bonds with James on the Los Angeles Lakers in recent memory to have current relationships going strongly together.

The contentious time between Kyrie and LeBron showed they weren’t that close when teaming up. Both men have repaired the relationship since then, and Irving has a new perspective after spending more time in the NBA. Paul still believes that a teammate who didn’t fully get along with James was the best overall duo of all options.

Kyrie Irving Wanted To Reunite With LeBron

Irving’s stints with the Boston Celtics and Brooklyn Nets both failed miserably after he got his requested move out of Cleveland. Both situations souring Kyrie on the franchises led to rumors circulating that he wanted to join the Lakers.

Financial and trade logistics never worked out to see Irving instead traded to the Dallas Mavericks, where he signed an extension instead of going into free agency. The Lakers rebounded by ultimately trading for Luka as their next star and ruined Kyrie’s chances of contending in Dallas.

However, Irving even having a desire to play in Los Angeles to reunite with LeBron proved that he learned from his previous issues. Kyrie has tamed with many superstars since then, but he’s never accomplished more than he did with James. To his credit, LeBron often gave the spotlight to Irving at a time when the former was the best basketball player in the world.