Rich Paul Gets Trashed For Saying LeBron Is Today’s Muhammad Ali

The incredible career of LeBron James will see him likely playing at least one more season. No NBA player has ever had the longevity of James at the highest level of All-Star caliber basketball. LeBron’s close friend Rich Paul holds power in the NBA as a top agent and now a podcast broadcasting personality with his co-host Max Kellerman.

Paul dropped the recent quote that led to many people getting upset at him and James:

“We were having a conversation, and I was just like, look, I think (returning to Cleveland in 2014) this is probably the best situation. It may not happen overnight, but if you win, if you win one time in Cleveland, there’s nothing else to be done. No one can say you’re not a champion. But the idea of going back home and winning one there… I always looked at LeBron James as more of what I would call the people’s champion, like Muhammad Ali. Even when he lost, I felt like people really embraced him.”

Paul discussed the overall concept of LeBron going back to Cleveland to have the feel-good ending and took it in different directions. However, the comparison to Muhammad Ali came out of nowhere. Many fans and media members laughed at the idea of James being compared to Ali.

Why Rich Paul Received Major Criticism

Ali was a cultural phenomenon among sports and felt more akin to names like The Beatles or a beloved President. The sacrifices that Ali made and his stances on standing up for others via social issues also added a huge variable. Ali almost lost his boxing career before he reached anywhere near his full potential.

Some users on Twitter/X had the following to say about Paul’s comments comparing Ali to the Los Angeles Lakers superstar:

“Ali had medals taken away to appose the Vietnam war LeBron tried to protest against the the Chinese regime in Hong Kong and instantly folded when silver called” – @BlackIce244 “LeBron has done a lot of great things for people and his community off the floor but he has NO business being compared to Muhammad Ali when you look at what Ali sacrificed for his morals and principles.” – @CWilliamson44 “Now Rich Paul has compared LeBron James with Muhammad Ali? So disrespectful. This after Rich Paul said Jordan would’ve been 0-6 in Finals without Pippen???” – @RealSkipBayless

Does Rich Paul Have A Fair Point?

James does deserve all the respect and admiration for his historic results. Many teams would view LeBron as the best player on their roster today, despite already being in his early 40s.

The absence of Luka Doncic and injury to Austin Reaves in the first round saw LeBron leading the Lakers past the Houston Rockets. All these things add to an already storybook career of someone ranked as a top three player of all time.

However, Ali took boxing to new heights and created a star powered box office attraction that revolutionized the sport. The outside factors that played into his lore as a beloved figure are things James and every other major sports star can’t just accomplish like a sports victory. Paul looked foolish for these comments and should have used any other name.