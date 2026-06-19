Rival Team Eyeing Lakers Free Agent if LA Can’t Re-Sign Him

The Los Angeles Lakers have several free agents that they are looking to keep this summer. They are projected to have a ton of cap space if they don’t bring most of those guys back. However, that is not the game plan for Los Angeles.

Austin Reaves is expected to opt out of his deal and become a free agent. If he does do that, the top priority for LA is going to be re-signing him to a long-term deal. The Lakers want to pair him with Luka Doncic in the backcourt for years to come. However, negotiations could get contentious.

According to an insider, the Lakers could have some serious competition for Reaves if he does opt out of his deal.

East Team Could Try to Swipe Austin Reaves from Lakers

According to Sam Amick of The Athletic, the Pistons are interested in signing Reaves if he does reach free agency.

“Detroit, which is believed to be among the suitors for Los Angeles Lakers guard Austin Reaves if he makes it to unrestricted free agency, is also said to be interested in the Oklahoma City Thunder’s Isaiah Joe,” Amick wrote.

In order for Detroit to become a suitor for Reaves, they would likely have to let Jalen Duren walk. He is seeking a max contract after making third-team All-NBA this past season. The Pistons would love to get him at a lower number, especially after he had such a poor postseason.

If they do get him at a lower number, or if Duren signs with another team, that could open the door for them to pursue Reaves. The Lakers have an exclusive negotiating window with him until July 1, so they will have the first crack at signing him. That is their priority, and it would be surprising if they lost him.

Los Angeles Could Let LeBron James Walk in Free Agency

There is a chance that the Lakers will not be able to sign one of their other key free agents. LeBron James could end up going elsewhere, depending on how much money he wants. In order to keep both Reaves and James, James would likely have to take a pay cut.

Of course, James is 41 years old, so the Lakers would much rather have Reaves in the lineup than James. There is still a chance that the Lakers find enough money for both players, but that would require some compromise from both parties. It would also mean they wouldn’t be able to upgrade the roster much.

Reaves signing with any team besides the Lakers would be a surprise. They are the favorites to retain him, and that is the way it should be. He deserves close to a max contract, as he is coming off his best scoring season as a pro. How much money he is willing to give up remains to be seen.