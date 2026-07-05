Lakers Set to Lose G League Star With Spurs Trade Likely Imminent

With the busiest period of free agency now beginning to settle, the Los Angeles Lakers have turned their attention toward Summer League and the continued development of the organization’s young talent.

The Lakers’ three two-way roster spots are now occupied by returning guard Chris Manon, former Vanderbilt forward AK Okereke, and former Miami (Ohio) guard Peter Suder.

All three are taking part in Summer League alongside several Exhibit-10 signees and a handful of returning players from last season’s G League squad.

One familiar name, however, is no longer wearing purple and gold.

Lakers Appear Set to Lose G League Standout

RJ Davis, one of South Bay’s standout performers throughout the 2025-26 season, is absent from the Lakers’ Summer League roster after joining the San Antonio Spurs.

The 24-year-old is part of an intriguing Spurs squad that also features Carter Bryant and fellow 2026 draft picks Jayden Quaintance and Tarris Reed.

Davis wasted little time making an impression, debuting in San Antonio’s California Classic opener against the Miami Heat on Friday.

In just 18 minutes off the bench, the 6-foot guard scored 15 points on 4-of-8 shooting, knocked down three three-pointers, and added two rebounds, three assists, and one steal as the Spurs fell narrowly, 88-87.

Only Miles Kelly, who finished with 16 points, scored more for San Antonio.

While Davis faces an uphill battle to earn a place on the Spurs’ regular-season NBA roster, a move to the Austin Spurs in the G League appears far more likely.

Should that happen, San Antonio would need to acquire Davis’ returning G League player rights from the Lakers, a routine offseason transaction that regularly takes place around the league.

Meanwhile, Los Angeles appears content to move forward, continuing to reshape the newly rebranded Coachella Valley Lakers with a new wave of developmental talent.

Davis Enjoyed Breakout Rookie Season With South Bay

Davis emerged as one of South Bay’s most important players during his rookie campaign, appearing in 49 games, including 41 starts.

He averaged 18.4 points, 3.8 rebounds, 5.0 assists, and 1.3 combined steals and blocks while shooting 46.9% from the field and an outstanding 42.4% from beyond the arc.

His impact became even more evident as South Bay caught fire late in the season, helping the team compile a franchise-record 12-game winning streak before advancing on a deep postseason run.

Davis eclipsed the 30-point mark four times, including a career-best 45-point explosion against the Salt Lake City Stars in January.

He shot 15-of-22 from the field in that game, buried six three-pointers, and added five rebounds, eight assists, one steal, and two blocks.

Despite standing just six feet tall, Davis also proved to be an underrated defender, recording multiple blocks in six different games, including a three-block outing against the Santa Cruz Warriors.

Another standout performance came when he posted a 30-point triple-double, adding 10 rebounds and 10 assists in another win over Salt Lake City.

As the season progressed, Davis firmly established himself as one of the G League’s rising guards, earning a place in the G League Next Up tournament during All-Star Weekend.

If his Summer League debut for San Antonio is any indication, the Spurs may not wait too long before making his move a permanent one.