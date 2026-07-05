Lakers Keep Close Eye on Athletic Wing in Developmental Pipeline

The Los Angeles Lakers have understandably dominated headlines this offseason, but away from the marquee moves, the organization has also been quietly shaping the fringes of its roster.

The Lakers’ three two-way contract spots are currently occupied by returning guard Chris Manon, former Vanderbilt forward AK Okereke, and former Miami (Ohio) guard Peter Suder.

All three are taking part in Summer League alongside several Exhibit-10 signees and a handful of returning players from last season’s G League roster.

One of those returnees is second-year forward Arthur Kaluma.

Lakers Continue Evaluating Kaluma at Summer League

Kaluma featured in the Lakers’ California Classic opener against the Golden State Warriors on Friday.

While much of the attention centered on first-round pick Cameron Carr, who led the team with 19 points and five three-pointers in his debut, Kaluma quietly turned in an encouraging performance of his own.

In just 17 minutes off the bench, he recorded 12 points, the second-highest total on the team, along with six rebounds, including three offensive boards, one assist, and two blocks.

His shooting efficiency mirrored the struggles of much of the Lakers roster in the 104-72 defeat, however, as he finished 5-of-12 from the field and 1-of-6 from beyond the arc.

The 6-foot-7 forward is expected to feature prominently throughout Summer League as the Lakers continue taking a close look at a player already familiar with the organization’s developmental system.

Kaluma spent the 2025-26 season with the South Bay Lakers on a talented roster that included Nick Smith Jr., Drew Timme, Kobe Bufkin, RJ Davis, and regular NBA assignees Bronny James and Adou Thiero.

Although he primarily came off the bench, the 24-year-old consistently made an impact, averaging 13.7 points, 4.5 rebounds, 1.4 assists, and just under one steal across 40 games.

He also shot an efficient 54.9% from the field and 37.6% from three-point range.

Kaluma Could Force His Way Into Two-Way Consideration

As the season progressed, Kaluma’s confidence continued to grow, and he became an increasingly important contributor during South Bay’s late-season surge.

He helped the team compile a franchise-record 12-game winning streak before making a deep postseason run.

His production reflected that growth. Across 12 games in March, he averaged 16.5 points, 4.9 rebounds, and 2.7 assists in 29 minutes per contest.

For an undrafted rookie, it was an impressive debut season and one that clearly earned him another opportunity with the Lakers this summer.

Kaluma scored at least 20 points in seven games, highlighted by a 31-point performance against the Stockton Kings late in the season, when he also added eight rebounds, four assists, and two steals.

He also knocked down three or more three-pointers in seven games, while showcasing his defensive versatility with three games of at least three steals and a three-block outing against the Austin Spurs in early January.

His relentless motor also stood out on the offensive glass, where he recorded multiple offensive rebounds in eight games, including two contests with five.

Kaluma’s rebounding, athleticism, and defensive versatility are all traits that could translate well to the NBA.

Having already spent a full season in the Lakers’ developmental system, he is familiar with the organization’s schemes and expectations, making him an intriguing player to continue evaluating.

The Lakers still hold Kaluma’s returning player rights in the G League, meaning he is currently in line to rejoin the newly rebranded Coachella Valley Lakers.

Should he continue to impress throughout Summer League and training camp, however, he could very well force his way into two-way contract consideration.

Although Okereke, Manon, and Suder currently occupy the Lakers’ three two-way roster spots, none are guaranteed to retain them, with two-way contracts frequently changing throughout the season.