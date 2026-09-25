Lakers GM Rob Pelinka Makes Confident Walker Kessler Injury Statement

The Los Angeles Lakers acquired Walker Kessler from the Utah Jazz this offseason as part of a sign-and-trade.

The Lakers signed Kessler to a four-year, $130 million extension, giving Luka Doncic a more reliable and younger starting center.

However, Kessler came at a risk due to missing 77 games last season due to a left shoulder injury. He was diagnosed with a torn labrum and underwent season-ending surgery.

Rob Pelinka’s Confident Update on Walker Kessler’s Recovery

Speaking to reporters on Thursday, alongside head coach JJ Redick, Los Angeles Lakers president and general manager Rob Pelinka was asked about Walker Kessler’s shoulder injury.

Pelinka assured the Lakers faithful that Kessler has fully recovered from his surgery, and it’s not considered to be a recurring issue.

“We did such a deep dive in his medical,” Pelinka said via Law Murray of The Athletic. “(The Lakers’ medical staff) had ultra confidence that that (surgery) was, like, a one-time fix … not a lingering issue or anything other than just getting his shoulder fixed. He’s fully healthy, fully cleared, and we look forward to him playing in a lot of games this year.”

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The GM also raved about Kessler’s potential on both ends of the floor. He seemingly appointed Kessler, Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves as the Lakers’ new “Big 3.”

Kessler was on his way to having a breakout campaign before his injury last season. He averaged 14.4 points, 10.8 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 1.4 steals and 1.8 blocks in five games on 70.3 percent shooting, including 70.0 percent from 3-point range.

JJ Redick on How He’ll Use Walker Kessler

In the same press conference, JJ Redick appeared to be pretty stoked about having Walker Kessler as his new starting center. Redick even laid out how he’ll plan to use Kessler on offense and defense.

“I think Walker’s a perfect fit for Luka and AR,” Redick said via Lakers Nation. “Just in terms of his rim protection and really being an anchor for our defense, it’s an area we’ve struggled with.”

“We look at him as someone we want close to the basket, protecting the rim,” the coach added. “He’s been an excellent rebounder throughout his career, both offensively and defensively. And then he’s very capable of playing in the pocket and playing at the rim with lobs. We know both our guys love throwing lobs. We led the league in lob dunks last season.”

Redick also plans to keep Kessler low and by the basket, just like how the San Antonio Spurs used Victor Wembanyama last season.

The Lakers begin the preseason on October 28 with media before training camp the next day.