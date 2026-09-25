Rob Pelinka Fuels Lakers PJ Washington Trade Idea With Painfully Obvious Quote

Los Angeles Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka expressly stated that the franchise isn’t ruling out the idea of a ‘2 for 1’ trade to consolidate the lineup down to 15 players while also getting a starting power forward in return at his recent press conference with head coach JJ Redick.

The Lakers were previously rumored to be interested in making another move to round out a busy offseason full of change, and Pelinka’s telling quote only makes the potential of a late-summer trade all the more likely.

With that, one name mentioned in Lakers trade rumors has been PJ Washington of the Dallas Mavericks, a forward who has seen success playing with Luka Doncic in the past, and a player who could significantly help Los Angeles next season.

In a trade idea that now feels more likely than ever after the general manager’s comments, the Lakers land Washington as the starting power forward for next season.

Lakers PJ Washington Trade Idea Is Very Realistic

Pelinka didn’t rule out the idea of making a roster consolidation trade to get under the NBA’s 15-man roster limit before the 2026-27 season begins.

“Behind that evaluation of who’s emerging in camp, there’s also consolidation trades that could still be looked at — trading two guys out, bringing one in,” he said. “There’s a number of ways that that could be addressed.”

Now that it is clear the Lakers are open to the idea of a ‘2 for 1’ trade, a previous proposal seeing Washington end up in Los Angeles, Basketnews.com’s Pijus Sapetka, feels all the more likely.

Here is the trade idea he offered up:

Los Angeles Lakers receive: PJ Washington

Dallas Mavericks receive: Dalton Knecht, Jarred Vanderbilt, and a 2032 second-round pick (originally from the Washington Wizards)

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“For the Lakers, the logic is clear,” Sapekta wrote on why this Lakers trade idea for the forward makes sense. “Washington would give them a starting-caliber forward who fits next to Doncic, Reaves, Kessler, Sexton, and Grimes. He can defend multiple positions, rebound, hit open threes, and bring playoff experience.”

“Last season, Washington averaged 14.2 points, 7.0 rebounds, and 1.8 assists over 56 games (53 starts) for Dallas. He also shot 32.5% from three, but he is a 35.4% three-point shooter over his 446-game career.”

The Lakers tried and failed to land several top power forward targets earlier in the offseason, and still don’t have a player they would feel super confident in playing that position next year. Washington has been mentioned in trade rumors for a move to Los Angeles, and sending out this package for the wing feels a lot more likely after what Pelinka said at the press conference.

LA Has A Roster Limit Issue To Fix

The roster issue has always been one the Lakers knew they would have to fix after making a load of changes this summer, and though the previous trade idea would kill two birds with one stone, that’s not the only way Los Angeles can get under the 15-man limit.

If a trade doesn’t happen, the franchise will have to cut ties with at least one player, likely someone who wouldn’t be in Redick’s rotation or ever have the chance to become a consistent contributor next season.

With that, speaking on his show, Buha’s Block, team insider Jovan Buha offered three names on the chopping block that might not be on the Lakers roster in a few weeks.

“My read on the situation is that this is going to be a competition among Dalton Knecht, Bronny James, and Jaden Hardy,” Buha said. “Two of those guys will make it. One of those guys won’t.”

All three of those players have been rumored to be on the outside of the Lakers’ roster all summer, but just based on recent reports, Hardy and Knecht are the two more likely options to be cut.

Though Los Angeles hasn’t had a strong relationship since drafting Knecht, the idea of using him as a trade piece for a guy like Washington would be the best-case scenario. Dallas could use another shooter alongside Cooper Flagg, and the Lakers wouldn’t have to send him packing for nothing in return.

There’s a chance Hardy and Vanderbilt could be used in a trade for Washington, as that would also be a solution to the roster issue, but the three-point shooting wing is likely the more intriguing option for the Mavericks.

Regardless, the Lakers have a starting power forward and roster limit issue still to fix, and the trade idea for Washington offers a solution to both.

It’s uncertain how realistic that proposal would be, but after Pelinka’s open comments about roster consolidation, it certainly can’t be ruled out.