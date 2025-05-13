Rob Pelinka Details Lakers’ Offseason Plans Amid Doncic, James Future

This is as important of an offseason as ever for the Los Angeles Lakers, who went in a completely different direction when they traded for Luka Doncic during the middle of the year. For the Lakers, however, they could view this as an offseason to attempt to pair him with the best possible players. On the contrary, the Lakers could look at it as a way to recoup assets and make the moves they have to make in the future.

With somebody like Doncic, the idea should be to win right now. With him and LeBron James on the roster, it only makes sense if the Lakers do everything in their power to attempt to put the best roster on the court for both of them.

However, if the perfect player doesn’t become available via a trade or in free agency, it also doesn’t make sense for the Lakers to move on from any of their limited assets in a trade just to make one.

What Do Lakers Need to Improve?

Speaking with reporters about what the Los AnLakers are looking for in the offseason, general manager Rob Pelinka admitted that the one area he’s looking to improve is at the center position.

He added that he wants to find a center who is a vertical threat and can protect the rim. There aren’t many players like that in the NBA, so the Lakers will have to get creative in finding them.

“It would be great to have a center that was a vertical threat, lob threat, and someone that could protect the interior defensively,” Pelinka said, per Jovan Buha of The Athletic. “I think those would be key. But there’s multiple different types of centers that can be very effective in the league. There’s also spread centers that can protect the rim. We’ll look at those as well. So I wouldn’t want to limit the archetype, but we know we need a big man.”

Regarding other areas the Lakers need to improve, their defense has to be at the top of the priority list. Having a defensive-minded wing next to Doncic and James, while adding a defensive-minded center, could go a long way for this defense.

If there was one issue during their series against the Minnesota Timberwolves, it was their inability to keep players in front of them and defend shots at the rim. According to Pelinka, that’ll be something he focuses on, too.

“I think in terms of just solidifying our defensive core on the wings and just making sure that we have players that can defend the wing position, that’s an essential need,” Pelinka said. “We see it playing out in the playoffs, and anytime you can upgrade your defensive core on the perimeter, I think that’s going to help.”

Are there any assets for Lakers to trade?

The Los Angeles Lakers don’t have many assets, but they can trade their 2031 and 2032 draft picks.

There might not be many teams interested in trading with the Lakers, given they know that, at some point, even if Doncic were to eventually move on from Los Angeles, the Lakers have a way to find star talent in free agency.

Their picks ever being great doesn’t seem likely at this current stage, but it’s also possible, given where the Lakers have been over the past decade.

Despite that, Buha doesn’t think their assets will be enough.

“The Lakers can trade either their 2031 or 2032 draft pick, but not both. They have upwards of five pick swaps (2026, ’28, ’30, ’31 and ’32), though those aren’t projected to have much value given the Lakers are projected to be a contender with Dončić over the next half-decade,” he wrote.