Rob Pelinka Responds to Marcus Smart’s ‘Disrespectful’ Lakers Offer

Rob Pelinka had an opportunity to answer Marcus Smart’s criticism. Instead, the Los Angeles Lakers’ top basketball executive explained the philosophy that made the veteran guard expendable.

Pelinka was asked Thursday about Smart’s assertion to the Houston Chronicle that the Lakers made him a “disrespectful” contract offer before he signed a two-year, $13 million deal with the Houston Rockets. The question also addressed the sweeping roster changes Los Angeles made after last season.

Pelinka did not dispute Smart’s characterization, defend the Lakers’ offer or address the former Defensive Player of the Year by name. His answer focused on age, depth and a roster constructed to grow alongside Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves.

“One of the things we really wanted to lean into was a team that lined up in age with Luka and AR, and we want this team to grow together,” Pelinka said during the Lakers’ pre-training camp press conference. “We were very intentional to get younger and deeper.”

It was a diplomatic response, but the message was difficult to miss.

Lakers Chose a Younger Timeline

Smart, 32, gave the Lakers much of what they wanted last season. He averaged 9.3 points, three assists and 1.4 steals over 62 regular-season appearances while supplying the toughness and defensive edge that defined his career in Boston.

His value became even more apparent during the playoffs.

Smart averaged 12.9 points, 5.1 assists and 2.4 steals across 10 postseason games. He brought championship-round experience, having helped the Celtics reach the 2022 NBA Finals, and carried a résumé that included three All-Defensive selections and the 2022 Defensive Player of the Year award.

Smart nevertheless called the Lakers’ contract offer “disrespectful”, arguing that it failed to reflect either his performance or the deals awarded to less accomplished players.

“First off, I played so well that the offer that was ultimately given didn’t match the way that I played,” Smart told the Houston Chronicle. “Especially when you see guys who played way worse than I did, the offers they’re getting.”

Smart also wanted greater long-term security. Houston’s offer included a player option for the second season and reunited him with Rockets coach Ime Udoka.

Pelinka Defends Offseason Blueprint

The Lakers took a different route, investing in players closer to the timelines of Doncic, 27, and Reaves, 28.

Los Angeles signed Quentin Grimes, 26, to a four-year, $60 million contract; Sandro Mamukelashvili, 27, to a four-year, $52 million deal; and Collin Sexton, 27, to a two-year, $19 million agreement. The Lakers also acquired 24-year-old center Walker Kessler and signed him for four years and $130 million.

Those moves lowered the roster’s average age while giving coach JJ Redick more shooting, playmaking and lineup flexibility around Doncic.

“I think if you look at our roster, that thesis was consistent throughout,” Pelinka said.

Pelinka stopped short of saying Smart no longer fit. He did not need to. By emphasizing youth immediately after being asked about Smart, he provided the clearest explanation yet for why the Lakers were willing to let an accomplished playoff performer walk.

Smart viewed their offer as disrespectful. The Lakers apparently viewed it as the cost of choosing their future.