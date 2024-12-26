Lakers Trade Update: Rob Pelinka Makes Key Decision on Draft Capital

The Los Angeles Lakers have improved to 4-1 since LeBron James returned from an eight-day rest following their 115-113 Christmas victory against Stephen Curry and his Golden State Warriors.

They have climbed back to the top six of the strong Western Conference with their 17-13 record, which has emboldened Rob Pelinka and his front office to be aggressive in the trade market. According to ESPN’s Shams Charania, the Lakers are now open to trading their draft capital, but on one condition.

“They’re monitoring the sellers around the NBA — Portland, Washington, Toronto, maybe Chicago,” Charania said on the “First Take” on December 26. “My sources in that Lakers front office tell me they’re open to moving — they’ve got three first-round picks they can trade.

“They’re open to moving that in a potential trade, but they want a player or players that they feel can get into this iteration of this team now with LeBron James and Anthony Davis, but can also play for three, four or five more years under JJ Redick as the coach.”

The Lakers could technically trade three first-round picks, but one of those is the top-4 protected pick in 2027, which they currently owe to the Utah Jazz in the Russell Westbrook trade in 2023. They could trade that protection (meaning if it lands within the top four) in addition to their 2029 and 2031 selections.

The Trail Blazers have veterans Jerami Grant, Robert Williams III and Deandre Ayton, who have been reported to be available. Wizards veterans Jonas Valančiūnas and Malcolm Brogdon have been linked to the Lakers. The Raptors have Bruce Brown‘s expiring contract as their trade chip. The Bulls have been shopping around their former All-Stars Zach LaVine and Nikola Vučević.

Malcolm Brogdon Inquiry Amid Jonas Valanciunas Trade Rumors

The Lakers’ interest in Valančiūnas has been well-documented since the offseason when he was on LeBron James’ shortlist of then-free agents he was willing to take a paycut for. But the Lakers are also interested in adding Brogdon, a former NBA Rookie of the Year and Sixth Man of the Year, according to Evan Sidery of Forbes.

“The Lakers have recently inquired [about] Malcolm Brogdon in trade talks with the Wizards. Los Angeles is a team to watch potentially acquiring both Brogdon and Jonas Valanciunas from Washington,” Sidery wrote in a post on X.

The 32-year-old Brogdon is averaging 13.8 points, 4.3 rebounds and 3.1 assists in 10 games for the Wizards, including eight starts. Brogdon underwent right thumb surgery in October to fix a torn ligament.

He’s showing no ill effects of that injury as he’s also having an efficient shooting season, hitting 55.1% from the field and 35.7% from the 3-point line.

Brogdon is one of the best perimeter defenders when healthy. That’s the risk the Lakers would be getting themselves into if they also trade for Brogdon in addition to Valanciunas.

Lakers Plan Doesn’t Include Star Trade

While the Lakers are expected to be active buyers as the February 6 trade deadline approaches, they are unlikely to make a splashy move.

According to Jovan Buha of The Athletic, the Lakers “are not anticipated to be heavily in the mix for Miami’s Jimmy Butler, New Orleans’ Brandon Ingram or Chicago’s Zach LaVine.”

Butler, Ingram and LaVine are the biggest names who could be traded before February 6.

Buha added the Lakers have been eyeing “a tough, physical, defensive-minded center, a big 3-and-D wing who complements Davis and James as a starter/closer and a big, quick, athletic guard with point-of-attack defensive capabilities.”