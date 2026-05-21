Rob Pelinka’s Son Claps Back At Lakers Fans Criticizing His Dad

Polarizing General Manager Rob Pelinka has a lot of critics, but his son had his back against unhappy Los Angeles Lakers fans. A lot of blame has been placed on Pelinka for his inability to make the Lakers a contender after the 2020 NBA Championship. Trading for Russell Westbrook and losing many noteworthy contributors turned the fan perception of Pelinka a bit more negative.

Rob’s son Durham Pelinka uploads YouTube videos and clapped back at a commenter insulting his father:

“Hey, dude… that’s my pops. Might be biased, but we did win the chip in 2020 after inheriting a terrible team with some of the worst contracts in basketball at the time. Also pulled off a pretty historic trade, and the pieces were good this year… Marcus Smart was insane. Luke Kennard was legit, and Rui had a brilliant postseason. I think we give the Thunder a run for it if the best player in the world is healthy.”

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The fan blamed Rob for the Lakers getting eliminated in the second round of the playoffs by the Oklahoma City Thunder. Durham defended his dad by naming all the positive things that have happened under Rob’s GM tenure, along with some recent moves that clearly improved the franchise.

Did Rob Pelinka Save His Reputation?

The past two seasons have shown the Lakers making more positive moves than negative ones to improve the future. Pelinka’s son referenced that Rob was the General Manager on the much better side of a historic trade acquiring Luka Doncic in exchange for Anthony Davis and Max Christie.

The past season featured more successful moves that flew under the radar and may continue helping the franchise over the next few years. Marcus Smart joined the team as a forgotten veteran in the offseason and became one of the most important role players on the roster.

Luke Kennard was among the most underrated trade additions at the deadline. The Lakers also developed Austin Reaves and witnessed Rui Hachimura taking another step forward this season. Pelinka deserves credit for having an exciting roster right now, with the flexibility to make bigger moves this summer.

This Offseason Will Determine Rob Pelinka’s Future

More criticism will be made towards Pelinka if the Lakers don’t contend for an NBA Championship next season. Pelinka prioritized saving huge cap space this offseason to build a better overall roster around Doncic as the new face of the franchise.

LeBron James and Reaves will eat a lot of the money as free agents, but they have plenty of chances to improve the roster. Both players on the roster needing a new deal and free agents looking for change will view the Lakers as a dream option due to the big-name talent on the roster.

Role players will get so many open looks thanks to having names like Doncic, James, and Reaves on the court. Pelinka must make the right decisions on the role players he keeps or adds to give the franchise a fighting chance against elite West teams like the Oklahoma City Thunder and San Antonio Spurs.