Lakers Announce Major Front Office Shakeup

The Los Angeles Lakers know that they have a lot of important work to accomplish over the offseason. While there were some encouraging developments throughout the 2025-26 campaign, the Lakers were eventually swept out of the playoffs by the Oklahoma City Thunder. For a team with championship hopes, that simply was not good enough.

Los Angeles is going to have to make some very big decisions over the next few months, with the futures of LeBron James and Austin Reaves very much up in the air. In an effort to ensure that the team makes the best moves possible, the Lakers have decided to change the look of their front office by hiring former New Orleans Pelicans executive Rohan Ramadas to fill a very important role.

Lakers Hire Rohan Ramadas as Assistant General Manager

Since 2017, Rob Pelinka has served as the Lakers’ general manager, and for the most part, his time in town has been labeled a success. Pelinka helped build L.A.’s 2020 championship team, and he orchestrated one of the most lopsided trades in the history of professional sports when he acquired Luka Doncic from the Dallas Mavericks in 2025.

Ever since winning the 2020 NBA Finals, though, the Lakers have struggled to consistently string together deep postseason runs. With Doncic in town now, the expectation is that Los Angeles will build around him moving forward. That could ultimately result in James leaving in free agency, which is why his future is such a big storyline right now.

Regardless of what the team decides to do with James and Reaves, it wants to ensure that it is putting its roster in the best position to succeed. That led to Pelinka deciding to hire Ramadas to come work underneath him as the Lakers’ assistant general manager, as the team continues to look for ways to bolster its front office.

“The Los Angeles Lakers are hiring former New Orleans Pelicans vice president of strategy and operations Rohan Ramadas as an assistant general manager under president Rob Pelinka, sources tell me and Dave McMenamin. The Lakers have interviewed candidates to bolster their front office,” Shams Charania of ESPN reported in a post on X.

Lakers Show That They Mean Business Ahead of the Offseason

Prior to working for the Pelicans, Ramadas spent over a decade with the Aerospace Corporation. During his time in New Orleans, Ramadas focused on the strategy and operations side of the business, which is what he appears set to work on now that he’s in Los Angeles. However, this may not be the only addition the Lakers make to their front office.

Reports indicate that L.A. is aiming to hire another high-ranking executive who will work on the team’s player evaluation process. Pelinka is looking to add strong minds to work alongside him, even though he’s done good work during his time with the team, which shows how intent this organization is on winning. Ramadas’ hire is a good piece of business, but it doesn’t seem like the Lakers are done making moves in this department just yet.