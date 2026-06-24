Los Angeles Lakers Rookie Takes Subtle Shot at Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

The Los Angeles Lakers traded up one spot with the New York Knicks in the 2026 NBA draft. They ended up getting Cameron Carr out of Baylor University with the No. 24 selection.

The Lakers sent the No. 25 pick and cash considerations for Carr. The Knicks took Sergio de Larrea out of Valencia in Spain. There were reports that the Lakers were impressed by de Larrea, but they were seemingly more interested in Carr.

In his final season at Baylor, Carr averaged 18.9 points, 5.8 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game. He’s a second-generation NBA player, being the son of Chris Carr, who played six seasons in the league for six different teams from 1995 to 2001.

Cameron Carr Takes Subtle Shot at Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

Before the 2026 NBA draft, the rookies answered some pressing questions as part of the league’s effort to let fans know more about the next wave of players.

Cameron Carr was asked about which player would he rather guard between Anthony Edwards and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. Carr preferred the Minnesota Timberwolves superstar because he doesn’t like guarding players who “flop.”

“Anthony Edwards… Wait. Who would I rather guard? Yeah, I ain’t dealing with the flopping. Anthony Edwards. I’m sorry,” Carr said, via BronMuse on X.

SGA, who is the reigning back-to-back NBA MVP, has been called a free-throw merchant over the past two seasons. The claim was blown way out of proportions in this year’s playoffs, which wasn’t a good look for the Oklahoma City Thunder superstar and the entire NBA.

Many even rejoiced that the Thunder failed to defend their NBA title by playing “unethical” basketball.

Nevertheless, Carr’s comments could spark the Los Angeles Lakers’ rivalry with the Thunder. The Lakers were swept by the Thunder in the second round of this year’s playoffs. Luka Doncic didn’t play, but he might not have been enough to prevent the sweep.

Cameron Carr Inspired by Former Los Angeles Lakers Guard

Speaking inside the green room before the NBA draft, Cameron Carr revealed that his game has been inspired by Russell Westbrook.

“A big person I looked up to was Russell Westbrook,” Carr said. “I mean, I really wanted to dunk like him. I liked how aggressively he played, and he always had a motor, so that is someone I wanted to play like. But now, I get to play against him.”

Carr’s last line depends on what will happen to Westbrook this offseason. He’s coming off a solid campaign with the Sacramento Kings, though it’s unclear how many teams are interested in signing him this summer.

The former NBA MVP played for the Los Angeles Lakers during the worst time of his career, but he was a different animal during his years with the Oklahoma City Thunder, Houston Rockets and Washington Wizards.