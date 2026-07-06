Lakers Insider Reveals Why ‘Well-Liked’ Rui Hachimura Was Let Go

The Los Angeles Lakers didn’t lose Rui Hachimura because they didn’t appreciate him.

According to The Athletic’s Dan Woike and Sam Amick, they simply decided they needed something different.

Only a few hours after Hachimura agreed to a two-year, $28 million contract with the rival Los Angeles Clippers, new reporting has shed light on why the Lakers ultimately chose not to bring back one of Luka Dončić’s preferred teammates.

The answer came down to defense.

Lakers Appreciated Rui’s Value

Despite his departure, Hachimura remained highly respected inside the organization.

“A few quick thoughts on Rui Hachimura signing with the Clippers,” Woike wrote on X.

He noted Hachimura was “well-liked in the Lakers locker room” and praised how the veteran forward adapted to every role the coaching staff asked him to play.

Woike also highlighted one of Hachimura’s underrated strengths.

“I don’t think it can be underestimated how good Rui was at staying in rhythm with limited offensive touches.”

That ability became increasingly valuable alongside high-usage stars like Luka Dončić and Austin Reaves.

The Athletic also reported that the Lakers initially hoped to retain Hachimura, who was among Dončić’s preferred returning teammates.

Defense Ultimately Won Out

As much as Los Angeles valued Hachimura offensively, the front office ultimately prioritized building a more defensive-minded roster.

“The Lakers have to find more two-way players and must’ve concluded Hachimura didn’t fit,” Woike wrote.

That philosophy became evident throughout the offseason.

Instead of re-signing Hachimura, the Lakers added rim-protecting center Walker Kessler, versatile forward Sandro Mamukelashvili, two-way wing Quentin Grimes and veteran guard Collin Sexton.

Each move reflected the organization’s desire to improve its athleticism and defensive versatility around Dončić.

The decision also aligned with last season, when the Lakers moved Hachimura to the bench in January in part to strengthen the starting unit defensively.

Hachimura Still Delivered for Lakers

The move wasn’t an indictment of Hachimura’s play.

If anything, he rewarded the Lakers for their trust.

The 6-foot-8 forward embraced a reserve role without complaint before returning to the starting lineup during the playoffs because of injuries.

He responded by averaging 17.5 points over 10 postseason starts while shooting 54.9% from the field and 56.9% from three-point range, significantly increasing his value entering free agency.

After the Lakers’ playoff elimination, Hachimura made it clear he hoped to stay.

“I love this team,” he said.

“But at the end of the day, I’m not the one negotiating.”

Why the Clippers Made Sense

The Clippers offered everything Hachimura wanted.

League sources told The Athletic he prioritized remaining in Southern California despite interest from multiple teams around the NBA.

The Clippers also presented a starting opportunity.

Tyronn Lue views Hachimura as a natural replacement for John Collins, with his combination of spot-up shooting, transition scoring, cutting and mid-range offense fitting seamlessly into Los Angeles’ system.

Meanwhile, the Lakers continued reshaping their roster around a different identity.

For all of Hachimura’s offensive efficiency, the organization ultimately determined that improving its defense was the higher priority.

That decision ended one of the more productive three-year partnerships of the Lakers’ recent era and sent one of Dončić’s preferred teammates across the hallway to a Western Conference rival.