Lakers Brace for Yet Another Key Departure Amid Free Agency Exodus

The Los Angeles Lakers are in the midst of a major roster shake-up as free agency enters its early stages.

LeBron James continues to dominate headlines with his blockbuster departure, while Luke Kennard has already moved on after signing a two-year, $13 million contract with the Phoenix Suns.

Day two of free agency also brought confirmation of Marcus Smart‘s long-anticipated exit, with ESPN’s Shams Charania reporting that the veteran guard agreed to a two-year, $13 million deal with the Houston Rockets.

Now, Rui Hachimura appears to be the latest player trending toward the exit door.

Lakers Bracing for Another Key Departure

According to ClutchPoints’ Brett Siegel, Hachimura is “widely expected” to leave the Lakers, with the San Antonio Spurs emerging as one of the leading contenders for his signature.

“Along with Luke Kennard departing the Lakers tonight, starting forward Rui Hachimura is also widely expected to leave the Lakers in free agency, sources said,” Siegel wrote.

“The Spurs, along with a few other teams, are making a push to sign Hachimura tonight.”

NBA insiders Marc Stein and Jake Fischer have also reaffirmed San Antonio’s interest, while the Brooklyn Nets have reportedly emerged as another team monitoring the 28-year-old.

The 6-foot-8 forward is coming off a three-year, $51 million contract that paid him $18.2 million during the 2025-26 season, and he is expected to command another lucrative multi-year deal.

Last season, Hachimura averaged 11.5 points and 3.3 rebounds across 68 games while shooting an outstanding 44.3% from three-point range. It marked the third consecutive season he eclipsed the 40% mark from deep, further boosting his value entering free agency.

His shooting reached another level during the playoffs, where he connected on 56.9% of his three-point attempts. Across 41 career postseason games, Hachimura owns a remarkable 51.6% mark from beyond the arc on 3.8 attempts per contest.

LA Continue Pursuing Reinforcements Amid Outgoings

Despite the growing list of departures, the Lakers appear determined to remain aggressive in strengthening the roster.

Speculation continues to surround restricted free agents Walker Kessler and Jalen Duren, with Los Angeles reportedly meeting with both players in an effort to lure them away from their current teams.

The front office is also exploring more attainable additions to bolster both the backcourt and frontcourt.

According to Stein, the Lakers are expected to land former Toronto Raptors big man Sandro Mamukelashvili and former Philadelphia 76ers guard Quentin Grimes, while Kessler remains the organization’s “top summer target.”

Should either Kessler or Duren sign an offer sheet, their current teams would have 48 hours to match, meaning the Lakers may have to wait before any other additions fully take shape.

Lakers Facing Major Roster Rebuild

The departure of Marcus Smart alone represents a significant blow for the Lakers.

Dallas Hoops Journal’s Grant Afseth reported that Smart’s Texas roots played an important role in his decision, despite the reported contract being one Los Angeles could realistically have matched.

The move also reunites Smart with former Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka in Houston.

Last season, Smart averaged 9.3 points, 2.8 rebounds, 3.0 assists, and 1.4 steals across 62 games while shooting 39.5% from the field and 33.1% from three-point range.

He started 54 games and became a cornerstone of the Lakers’ defensive identity throughout the regular season before elevating his play further in the postseason as one of the team’s most impactful two-way contributors.

The Lakers now face the daunting task of replacing Smart’s defensive presence, Kennard’s perimeter shooting, potentially Hachimura’s floor spacing, and the enormous void left by LeBron James’ departure.