Lakers Tipped to Target $10 Million Stretch Big as Free Agency Opens

The Los Angeles Lakers are on the verge of one of the busiest stretches of their offseason, with free agency officially opening on Tuesday.

Ahead of the June 29 deadline, Deandre Ayton exercised his $8.1 million player option for the 2026-27 season, while Marcus Smart declined his $5.4 million player option to enter unrestricted free agency.

The Lakers also declined Nick Smith Jr.’s $2.5 million team option, with the futures of LeBron James and Rui Hachimura remaining unresolved as both prepare to hit free agency.

Retaining key contributors will be one priority for Rob Pelinka and the front office, but strengthening the roster, particularly in the frontcourt, is expected to be just as important.

Lakers Linked With Stretch Big Sandro Mamukelashvili

Speculation continues to surround restricted free agents Jalen Duren and Walker Kessler, but the Lakers are also expected to explore more affordable options to strengthen their frontcourt rotation.

One player to emerge as a potential target is Toronto Raptors forward-center Sandro Mamukelashvili, according to The Athletic’s Dan Woike.

Mamukelashvili declined his $2.8 million player option on Monday, with Woike reporting that the versatile big man could command more than $10 million annually on the open market.

NBA insiders Jake Fischer and Marc Stein have also reaffirmed the Lakers’ reported interest in the 27-year-old.

On paper, Mamukelashvili fits the offensive profile Los Angeles has been searching for. A younger, floor-spacing frontcourt player capable of complementing Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves in a variety of lineups.

During the 2025-26 season, the 6-foot-9 big man posted career highs across the board, averaging 11.2 points, 4.9 rebounds, and 1.9 assists while shooting 52.3% from the field.

He also connected on 38.9% of his three-point attempts on 3.7 attempts per game, building on the 37.3% mark he posted the previous season.

Across 271 NBA appearances, Mamukelashvili has shot 36.6% from beyond the arc, reinforcing his reputation as one of the league’s more intriguing stretch bigs.

LA Continue Exploring Wing and Frontcourt Market

Mamukelashvili earned $2.4 million last season after previous salaries of $2.1 million and $2 million, making him the type of value signing the Lakers would typically target.

However, if his market climbs beyond $10 million per season, as Woike projects, a deal could quickly become more complicated for Los Angeles.

The Lakers are also expected to remain active in the wing market.

According to Woike, Brooklyn Nets forward Ziaire Williams is firmly on the Lakers’ radar after Brooklyn declined his $6.25 million team option, allowing him to become an unrestricted free agent.

At 24 years old, Williams offers the athleticism, length, and upside the Lakers have reportedly prioritized as they continue building around Doncic and Reaves.

His profile also aligns with the type of versatile wing that has traditionally thrived alongside Doncic-led teams.

Dean Wade is another player expected to draw interest from Los Angeles.

HoopsHype’s Michael Scotto reported that the Lakers are among several teams preparing to pursue the veteran forward when free agency opens.

After Cleveland chose not to extend Wade last offseason, the 6-foot-9 forward now enters free agency with multiple teams expected to compete for his services.

His combination of positional size, reliable three-point shooting, and defensive versatility makes him another natural fit for the style of roster Pelinka appears to be assembling.

With free agency about to begin, the Lakers appear to be casting a wide net across both the frontcourt and wing market as they search for cost-effective pieces capable of complementing the team’s core.