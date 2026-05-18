Lakers Face $20 Million Problem Before NBA Free Agency

The Los Angeles Lakers enter this offseason with a long list of decisions to make. Luka Doncic is the foundation. LeBron James is weighing his future. Austin Reaves is heading toward unrestricted free agency. Every dollar spent this summer carries weight.

Now there is another complication to add to the mix.

One of their most important contributors from this postseason is about to get expensive.

Hachimura’s Expected Salary Creates Lakers Headache

According to NBA reporter Evan Sidery, Rui Hachimura is projected to command more than $20 million annually when he hits unrestricted free agency this summer. Hachimura earned $18.2 million this season, meaning his next contract would represent a meaningful step up from his current deal.

That number creates a real problem for a Lakers front office that is simultaneously trying to retain Reaves, figure out James, and potentially pursue a blockbuster trade. Every roster decision is connected, and a $20 million-plus commitment to Hachimura could limit what Los Angeles is able to do elsewhere.

The desire to bring him back is genuine. Hachimura has publicly expressed his love for the organization, and the Lakers have made clear he is a priority. But wanting someone back and being able to afford them are two different things when the salary cap is involved.

Why His Value Has Skyrocketed

The postseason changed everything for Hachimura’s market. With Doncic and Reaves both sidelined by injury, the 28-year-old stepped into a starring role and delivered in a way that will be impossible for rival teams to ignore.

Across ten playoff games, Hachimura averaged 17.5 points and 4.0 rebounds per game while shooting a remarkable 56.9 percent from three on nearly six attempts per game. Those numbers put him among the most efficient postseason performers in the entire league. Other teams will have taken notice, and interest from rivals could push his market well beyond the $20 million projection.

His regular season numbers were more modest, averaging just over 12 points per game. But in the NBA, playoff performance drives contracts, and Hachimura’s playoff performance was exceptional.

The Bigger Picture for the Lakers

The Lakers are trying to build the right roster around Doncic for a championship run. That means finding two-way wings, a reliable center, and keeping the complementary pieces that fit his style of play. Hachimura checks several of those boxes cleanly.

Losing him to a rival team would hurt. Keeping him at a price that prevents other necessary moves could hurt just as much. It is the classic competitive offseason dilemma, and the Lakers will need to navigate it carefully.

Rob Pelinka has made clear that roster balance will guide the process. Whether that balance includes Hachimura at $20 million-plus per season is the question that now hangs over this offseason.

Final Word for the Lakers

Hachimura wants to stay. The Lakers want him back. The market may have other ideas.

Twenty million dollars a year changes the math significantly for a team with this many moving pieces. The Lakers have limited room for error this summer.

Getting this one right matters.