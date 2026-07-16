Rui Hachimura Reveals What Clippers Do Better Than Lakers

Formerly popular Los Angeles Lakers star Rui Hachimura made a bold move picking the rival Los Angeles Clippers over them in free agency. The Lakers opted to prioritize other free agents, and it became apparent that Hachimura would not be on the team for next season. However, no one expected him to pick the rival team in the same city until rumors started circulating about the Clippers’ interest.

Hachimura revealed one thing that he feels the Clippers do better than the Lakers when explaining his excitement for the upcoming season:

“I’ve spoken with the Clippers coaching staff, and they want me to shoot my three-pointers, of course. But also do more cutting. In my final year with the Lakers, I couldn’t really do those cuts due to our team situation. So, they told me they want me to do more of that, which makes me really happy. I also want to focus on rebounding, grabbing the board, and pushing the pace. Like I used to back in the day. I think I can contribute in a lot of different ways.”

Hachimura referenced in the game scenarios and coaching philosophies that he believes will help his career. The Lakers used him in a limited role due to the other stars on their roster, but the Clippers have more room to see Hachimura contribute to a bigger NBA role.

Was Rui Hachimura Throwing Shade At JJ Redick?

The overall point made by Hachimura could be skewed as criticism towards Lakers head coach JJ Redick. An offense led by superstars Luka Doncic, Austin Reaves, and LeBron James meant that Hachimura and other role players would have limitations in their roles.

Hachimura essentially turned into a three-point shooter on offense known for his ability to hit open shots led by the other stars setting him up. Previous situations with the Washington Wizards and his college career saw Hachimura scoring through more diverse manners than just the outside shot.

Clippers head coach Ty Lue has already empowered Hachimura to believe he will have a more versatile role in the offense. Redick can’t be blamed too much due to the Lakers having a much different roster than the Clippers and finding success from Hachimura for the team results this past season.

Could Rui Hachimura Be Better For Clippers?

The Lakers had to pick and choose which players were more important to their future this offseason. Reaves getting a big contract extension and trading for center Walker Kessler were the two biggest moves that saw Hachimura losing his chance of a return at a fair contract price.

The Clippers should see Hachimura doing more things on offense and it should see him contributing in a new manner. Cuts will see All-Star guard Darius Garland looking for Hachimura to score easier baskets within the flow of the offense rather than standing in the corner.

The Lakers could come off looking bad if the rival team in their city gets more out of Hachimura than they did. Winning remains the most important thing for both teams so Rui must prove his worth there to make a difference.