Lakers Trade Pitch Swaps Russell, Hachimura For 2 Perfect 3-and-D Fits

Multiple reports have suggested the Los Angeles Lakers‘ top priority heading into the February trade deadline is to acquire a big man.

What if they can get a non-traditional big man and a 3-and-D wing?

Bleacher Report’s Zach Buckley proposed a trade that could land the Lakers two of the coveted 3-and-D wings in the market for a package featuring one of their available first-round picks.

Los Angeles Lakers receive: Cameron Johnson and Dorian Finney-Smith

Brooklyn Nets receive: D’Angelo Russell, Rui Hachimura, Jalen Hood-Schifino, a 2029 first-round pick, a 2030 first-round pick swap and two 2025 second-round picks (via LAC and LAL)

“If the Lakers like their chances of having both LeBron James and Anthony Davis come playoff time, they might be less focused on finding a third star than they are on finding the right fits around the two stars they have. It’d be hard to argue against the on-paper fit for Johnson and Finney-Smith, who might be the top three-and-D wings on the market,” Buckley wrote.

Dorian Finney-Smith Can Provide Lakers Versatility

In this trade scenario, the Lakers are getting the versatile Finney-Smith, a massive defensive upgrade over Hachimura.

The Nets have been using Finney-Smith as a small-ball center.

He may not be the prototypical “bruising” big man JJ Redick wanted to get at some point to help Davis in the frontcourt. Still, Finney-Smith’s versatility can give Redick optionality in his rotation.

Redick could use Finney-Smith flanked between Davis and James in the starting frontcourt to defend the opposing team’s best big man or wing. He could also stagger Finney-Smith’s minutes to play as the center or pair with Jaxon Hayes in the second unit.

The 31-year-old veteran is averaging 10.8 points, 4.5 rebounds, 1.8 assists and nearly a steal per game. But the most important aspect of his game, aside from his defensive prowess, is his outside shooting.

The 6-foot-7 Finney-Smith is shooting 41% from the 3-point line, making 2.3 3-pointers per game.

Just imagine how he can open up the paint for Davis and James.

Cam Johnson is the Perfect Complement to Austin Reaves

The Nets highly value Johnson, according to New York Post’s Brian Lewis, which is warranted given his production on both ends of the floor — 19.3 points on 50/4292 shooting split with 4.1 rebounds and 2.9 assists while defending the opposing team’s best perimeter player.

It is not certain if the Lakers’ 2029 first-round pick and a pick swap the following year would be enough for the Nets to part ways with both Finney-Smith and Johnson. But the Nets are one of the teams interested in Hood-Schifino, according to Jake Fischer of Bleacher Report.

But if the Lakers can pull it off, Johnson is a more well-rounded player than rising rookie Dalton Knecht, who’s lighting up the scoreboard as a starter.

Johnson would be the perfect complement for Austin Reaves in the Lakers’ backcourt, supplying the necessary outside shooting while defending the opposing team’s best guard and perimeter player on a nightly basis.

The 6-foot-8 Nets swingman makes 3.4 3-pointers per game. Combine that with Finney-Smith and that’s close to six 3-pointers per game that could catapult the Lakers from the middle of the pack into the top 10 3-point shooting teams in the league.

Having two of Johnson, Finney-Smith and Knecht on the court at all times is a luxury Redick would certainly welcome.