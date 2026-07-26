Lakers’ Sandro Mamukelashvili Makes Bold Statement Ahead of New Season

The Los Angeles Lakers made a lot of changes to their roster this offseason. One of their free agent signings was Sandro Mamukelashvili, who had a great campaign last season with the Toronto Raptors.

Speaking on the Lakers’ YouTube channel, Mamukelashvili delivered a bold statement about helping the purple and gold franchise a championship.

“To see my name on the Lakers jersey, it feels surreal,” Mamukelashvili said. “It’s one of the best accomplishments in my life. I want to win a championship, so every day, I’ll come out there and play hard and try everything to get as closest to that as possible.”

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The Lakers signed Mamukelashvili to a four-year, $52 million contract. He will likely be the team’s starting power forward if the Lakers don’t sign an athletic forward like Jonathan Kuminga.

Mamukelashvili is coming off the best season of his career, averaging 11.2 points, 4.9 rebounds and 1.9 assists in 80 games. He also shot 52.3% from the field and 38.9% from 3-point range.

Why Did Sandro Mamukelashvili Join The Lakers?

Speaking to Khobi Price of The California Post during the 2026 NBA Summer League in Las Vegas, Sandro Mamukelashvili explained why he chose to sign with the Los Angeles Lakers.

“Just the name itself — all of the legends play for the Lakers,” Mamukelashvili said. “The organization is a very high-level organization. They’re starting a new page, and it’s just unbelievable to be part of it.” “I could only imagine this really in 2K, that I would be playing for this team. I’m so excited, so happy. The coaching staff is amazing, and I can’t wait to just put the jersey on, go out there and just play my heart out every night. You gotta have a chip on your shoulder when you play for the Lakers.”

Mamukelashvili also grew up a fan of Kobe Bryant in his native country of Georgia. He even got a “Mamba Mentality” tattoo during his time at Seton Hall. He’s looking forward to playing alongside Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves, as well as learning under coach JJ Redick.

Lakers This Offseason

The Los Angeles Lakers have been one of the busiest teams of the offseason, as per NBA.com. They parted ways with many key players from last season, including LeBron James, Deandre Ayton, Marcus Smart, Rui Hachimura, Luke Kennard and Jaxson Hayes.

The Lakers re-signed Austin Reaves to a whopping four-year, $180 million contract. They also acquired Walker Kessler from the Utah Jazz in a sign-and-trade, giving the big man a four-year, $130 million deal.

In free agency, Sandro Mamukelashvili wasn’t the only signing. The Lakers also signed Collin Sexton, Quentin Grimes, Kevon Looney, Matisse Thybulle and Ziaire Williams. They even acquired Jaden Hardy from the Washington Wizards as part of the Ayton trade.

As for the draft, the Lakers got a steal in Cameron Carr, who was phenomenal at the 2026 NBA Summer League.