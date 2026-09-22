Sandro Mamukelashvili Already Tipped For Demotion Before Lakers Career Starts

One of the bigger moves made by the Los Angeles Lakers this NBA offseason was signing free agent Sandro Mamukelashvili to a four-year, $52 million contract.

However, before the forward/center has even played a minute in the Purple and Gold, the Georgian might already be relegated to a smaller role than he was promised.

Mamukelashvili is expected to have a big role for the Lakers, as his energy in the frontcourt addresses a big need for the franchise. Still, based on what he’s shown in the past, Mamu doesn’t appear to be the big fix to the team’s defensive issues, and doesn’t look like he’ll fill the still-open hole in the starting lineup for next season.

Sandro Mamukelashvili Outside The Lakers Starting Lineup

Despite committing four years to Mamukelashvili in free agency, the forward will likely be coming off the bench for the Lakers next season. The franchise has yet to decide who will play the starting power forward position to begin the 2026-27 NBA season, but less than a month before opening night, it doesn’t look like the Georgian will get the nod.

All indications point to Mamu coming off the bench as a sixth man at the power forward or center position, and according to Maxwell Ogden of LakeShowLife.com, that is the right move for Lakers head coach JJ Redick.

“For as temptating as it thus is to start Mamukelashvili, the Lakers must remember that talent isn’t more important than fit—and he’s simply not an ideal fit for the starting lineup,” he wrote. “The reality of what the Lakers are currently missing in the starting lineup, however, is that offensive acumen won’t be enough to offset the need for defense.”

Mamukelashvili is coming off the best season of his career last year with the Toronto Raptors, putting up 11.2 points, 4.9 rebounds, and 1.9 assists on 52.3/38.9/74.4 shooting splits. He played just 21.9 minutes per game and started in just 13 of his 80 appearances for the Canadian franchise, but as Ogden wrote, despite the potential for him to fill the Lakers’ starting lineup, having him in that type of role is best for the Purple and Gold.

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He has the offensive skill set, but when it comes to defense, that’s where he likely wouldn’t be a good fit to join the other four starters to begin games.

“What Mamukelashvili does well is as relevant as the areas in which he struggles. His defense means he’s a poor fit for a starting lineup that already has two players with defensive concerns in Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves, but his offense actually makes him a dream sixth man,” Ogden added.

Mamu was a big signing, but likely won’t fill the hole Lakers fans are still waiting to get an answer on.

LA’s New Free Agent Could Give Them Deandre Ayton Flashbacks

Going further on the potential defensive struggles for the Lakers’ new free agent in Mamukelashvili, Tyler Watts believed the forward could soon give the franchise flashbacks of Deandre Ayton, who quickly proved he wasn’t a strong enough answer to the team’s defensive woes next season.

Obviously, the Lakers landed Walker Kessler to fix that issue, but when it comes to the second unit, having Mamu at the five might look more similar to Ayton than anyone would hope or expect.

“(Ayton) started 72 games and had a productive year, but Redick wasn’t afraid to bench him if things weren’t going well. The head coach will have to do the same with Mamu. The 6’9 big man is a skilled offensive weapon with defensive issues,” he wrote. “Redick wasn’t afraid to go in a different direction when things weren’t working, and he will need to repeat the feat with Mamu.”

Though some might think the Ayton comparison from Mamu is brutal enough, Watts went even further, adding that the Lakers’ new free agent signing will undoubtedly create issues on the defensive end of the floor.

“Teams that force Mamu to guard on the perimeter or can bully him in the paint are problematic….The Thunder, Spurs, and Knicks are difficult matchups for Mamukelashvili. They will keep exploiting his defense and force coach Redick to take him off the floor.

Ayton clearly wasn’t the answer for the Lakers last season, and though they have Kessler now, they’ll still need another big who can provide rim protection when on the floor. Los Angeles signed Kevon Looney too, but when it comes to a smaller lineup, getting more on the defensive end of the floor from Mamu will be a huge factor in the team’s success next year.

They already made a long-term commitment to Mamukelashvili and several other free agent signings, and each will have to upgrade their level of play for the Lakers to see success and for their names to stay out of trade rumors going forward.