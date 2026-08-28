Lakers’ $52 Million Newcomer Makes Another Statement Before Training Camp

Los Angeles Lakers newcomer Sandro Mamukelashvili continues to give fans an early glimpse of what he could bring to his new team through an impressive run on the international stage.

The 27-year-old recorded 20 points, six rebounds, six assists, and three steals in Georgia’s 101-90 victory over Israel on Sunday.

Mamukelashvili was back in action for his country on Friday and delivered another strong all-around performance, finishing with 17 points, seven rebounds, six assists, and two steals in a commanding 101-74 victory over Montenegro.

He shot 6-of-12 from the field, knocked down two three-pointers, and grabbed three offensive rebounds in the win.

Lakers Newcomer Continues Impressive International Run

While Tornike Shengelia and Goga Bitadze led Georgia in scoring with 24 and 23 points, respectively, Mamukelashvili remained one of the team’s standout performers.

The Lakers forward finished with a remarkable plus-36 plus-minus rating, highlighting Georgia’s dominance during his minutes on the floor.

The matchup formed part of the second round of qualifying for the 2027 FIBA World Cup. Georgia will now travel to face Portugal on August 31.

After advancing through the opening stage of World Cup qualifying, Georgia has another five games to navigate in the second round. A successful campaign would send the country to the World Cup for a second consecutive tournament.

Following the Portugal matchup, Mamukelashvili will return stateside to link up with the Lakers ahead of training camp.

He was one of several offseason additions and will form part of a revamped Los Angeles frontcourt led by Walker Kessler.

Quentin Grimes, Collin Sexton, Jaden Hardy, Kevon Looney, and Ziaire Williams have also arrived in Los Angeles, alongside rookie Cameron Carr, as the Lakers build a new supporting cast around Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves.

Mamukelashvili reportedly attracted interest from several teams, including the Toronto Raptors, Detroit Pistons, and Minnesota Timberwolves, before ultimately choosing Los Angeles on a four-year, $52 million contract.

Mamukelashvili Could Give LA Valuable Frontcourt Weapon

The Lakers made a significant commitment to secure Mamukelashvili amid competition for his signature, including a $13.6 million player option in the final year of his deal.

That option comes in 2029-30 and provides the Georgian with some flexibility during the latter stages of the contract. Depending on his development and the market at the time, Mamukelashvili could potentially return to free agency while still in his prime.

Mamukelashvili entered free agency after declining a $2.8 million player option with Toronto, reaching the open market following the most productive season of his NBA career.

After earning $2.4 million last season and salaries of $2.1 million and $2 million across the previous two campaigns, respectively, his move to Los Angeles reflects just how considerably his value has risen.

During the 2025-26 season, the 6-foot-9 big man established career highs with 11.2 points, 4.9 rebounds, and 1.9 assists per game while shooting 52.3% from the field.

His ability to stretch defenses was equally encouraging. Mamukelashvili connected on 38.9% of his three-point attempts on 3.7 shots per game, improving on his 37.3% mark from the previous campaign.

That production from beyond the arc does not appear to be a one-season anomaly. Across 271 career NBA appearances, Mamukelashvili has converted 36.6% of his three-point attempts.

For the Lakers, that shooting ability provides a different dimension in the frontcourt. Mamukelashvili can pull opposing big men away from the basket while giving Doncic and Reaves another floor-spacing option across a variety of lineups.

His combination of shooting, passing, and versatility has already been on display for Georgia, and the Lakers will hope those same qualities translate seamlessly when he joins his new teammates in Los Angeles.