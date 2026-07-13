Sandro Mamukelashvili Reveals Reason for Joining Los Angeles Lakers

The Los Angeles Lakers have had a huge offseason, and they are not even finished.

The Lakers have re-signed Austin Reaves to a massive extension, acquired Walker Kessler from the Utah Jazz in a sign-and-trade and signed four key players in free agency.

Those four players are Sandro Mamukelashvili, Quentin Grimes, Collin Sexton and Kevon Looney. The Lakers are still linked to players like Jonathan Kuminga, Ziaire Williams and Bruce Brown Jr., as reported by Khobi Price of The California Post.

Sandro Mamukelashvili on Why He Signed With The Lakers

Speaking to Khobi Price of The California Post in Las Vegas during the NBA Summer League, Sandro Mamukelashvili opened up about his decision to join the Los Angeles Lakers.

Mamukelashvili explained why he chose to sign with a historic franchise and how excited he was to start a new chapter in his young career.

“Just the name itself — all of the legends play for the Lakers,” Mamukelashvili said. “The organization is a very high-level organization. They’re starting a new page, and it’s just unbelievable to be part of it.” “I could only imagine this really in 2K, that I would be playing for this team. I’m so excited, so happy. The coaching staff is amazing, and I can’t wait to just put the jersey on, go out there and just play my heart out every night. You gotta have a chip on your shoulder when you play for the Lakers.”

The 27-year-old Georgian big man grew up a fan of Kobe Bryant and even has a “Mamba Mentality” tattoo. He can’t wait to link up with players like Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves, as well as play under coach JJ Redick.

Los Angeles Lakers This Offseason

The biggest headline of the Los Angeles Lakers’ offseason is the departure of LeBron James in free agency. James’ tenure with the franchise officially ended after eight seasons. He’s now seeking to join a new team and has been linked with at least six franchises.

The Lakers entered the Luka Doncic era by giving him a center in Walker Kessler, who was acquired for two future first-round picks and two future first-round pick swaps. They also signed Kessler to a four-year, $130 million contract.

Austin Reaves also entered free agency, but the Lakers didn’t want to lose him. They established him as the backcourt partner for Doncic by giving him a whopping four-year, $185 million contract.

The Lakers lost Marcus Smart and Luke Kennard in free agency, but they added Sandro Mamukelashvili (four years, $52 million), Quentin Grimes (four years, $60 million) Collin Sexton (two years, $19.2 million) and Kevon Looney (one year, $3.9 million).

They also traded Deandre Ayton to the Washington Wizards in exchange for Jaden Hardy and a couple of second-round picks.