Shaq Delivers Blunt Take on LeBron James’ Place Among Lakers Greats

LeBron James spent exactly 2,913 days under contract with the Los Angeles Lakers after agreeing to join the franchise on July 9, 2018. His decision to continue his career with the Philadelphia 76ers closes an eight-year run in Los Angeles and renews the debate over where he belongs among the Lakers’ greatest players.

Shaquille O’Neal drew a sharp distinction between joining that historic group and standing at its center, Basketball Network reports.

“The good thing for LeBron, he did win one,” O’Neal said. “But you know, Kareem got six, Magic got five, Kobe got five, I got four, Rambis got three. So you know, he’s at the party, but he’s not on stage.”

Shaq Separates Lakers Membership From the Franchise’s Top Tier

O’Neal did not dismiss what James accomplished in Los Angeles. Instead, he used championships as the dividing line between a celebrated Lakers tenure and the franchise’s highest level of greatness.

Before assessing James’ standing, Shaq also defended the 22-time All-Star against criticism over his move to Philadelphia. James’ next stop had not always appeared certain. Cleveland, Miami, Golden State and Philadelphia all surfaced as possible destinations before he selected the Sixers.

That outcome prompted Charles Barkley to criticize James for chasing another championship. O’Neal rejected that description.

“The man is not chasing rings. The man has already gotten rings the right way,” O’Neal told USA Today’s Sports Seriously. “Towards the end of your career, if you could join up and help somebody else get a ring and continue to get rings, I call it ring continuancy.”

Those two positions work together in Shaq’s assessment. He does not view James’ Philadelphia choice as an attempt to manufacture his legacy. However, he also does not place one Lakers championship alongside the title totals he cited for Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Magic Johnson, Kobe Bryant, himself and Kurt Rambis.

LeBron James’ Lakers Numbers Add Another Layer to the Debate

James captured a championship with Los Angeles in 2020, giving his tenure a defining team achievement. He also leaves with a notable statistical record.

Including playoff games, the Lakers finished 319-223 during his eight seasons, Yahoo reports. James’ postseason mark stood at 32-31.

His per-game line reached 25.9 points, 7.7 rebounds and 7.9 assists. Those figures compare favorably with the production of several prominent former Lakers, including James Worthy and Abdul-Jabbar.

That comparison also requires context. Abdul-Jabbar shared a lineup with Worthy and Johnson, distributing production among multiple stars. The case supporting James further points to the modern league’s evolution, demanding competition and periods in which Los Angeles gave him a less accomplished supporting cast.

The statistical and championship cases answer different questions. James’ averages describe what he produced after arriving in 2018, while Shaq’s comparison focuses on how often a Lakers tenure ended with a title.

Shaq placed the championship gap above the other factors. His comments do not challenge James’ overall stature or deny his place in Lakers history. They define a narrower standard for a franchise that counts multiple champions among its defining players.

James’ individual numbers and the 2020 championship secure his invitation to the Lakers’ historic gathering in Shaq’s framing. However, one title does not earn him a place on the stage beside the names O’Neal believes represent the franchise’s highest tier.