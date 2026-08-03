76ers Target Bronny James in Proposed 3-Team Trade With Lakers

The Los Angeles Lakers and Bronny James are in union for now, but speculation that the 21-year-old could move to Philadelphia to reunite with his father will naturally continue.

James’ father, LeBron James, informed the Lakers in June that his time with the franchise was over after eight seasons. The elder James signed with L.A. as a free agent in 2018, back when his son was still in middle school.

Now that LeBron is a 76er, the Lakers might have to make a decision on Bronny. According to ESPN, LeBron and Bronny weren’t intended to be a packaged deal. However, if the Lakers believe they can return some assets in a deal for Bronny, a trade may be on the horizon.

The Trade Idea That Sends Bronny James from Lakers Back to His Father

In a proposed three-team trade, the Miami Heat land Dalton Knecht from L.A. The Sixers land Bronny. The Lakers acquire two second round picks, one each from the Heat and Sixers.

Although Bronny’s contract for the upcoming 2026-27 season is already guaranteed, a trade isn’t completely out of the question. But that doesn’t mean the Lakers are actively looking to move the former second round pick, either. The Lakers must move some players because they are currently above the league-mandated roster limit.

Moving Bronny would allow the Lakers to open up a roster spot. But the younger James showed flashes of strong improvement as a sophomore last season. He is still very young and has plenty of room to grow. Could the Lakers view him as a potential long-term piece if he takes more strides next season?

L.A. Not Looking to Trade Young Guard Immediately

The Lakers may hold on to James unless a team comes calling with a substantial trade offer. According to team insider Khobi Price, the Lakers have appreciation for James and don’t immediately view him as a tradeable asset.

“If the team signing LeBron is also looking to acquire Bronny, they would likely need to send the Lakers a real asset as part of a trade,” Price wrote. “Bronny is well-liked throughout multiple levels of the organization.”

Although there is always a spotlight for Lakers players, James will be under less scrutiny merely because his dad is no longer in Los Angeles. For a young player, that might just bring out the confidence needed to take the next steps.

After spending much of his rookie season in the G League, James earned more playing time with the Lakers, and the young guard showed promising flashes. He calmed down some and didn’t look rushed or hurried. His numbers improved, too, as James increased his percentages from the field, 3-point line and free-throw line.

Will James have to earn his minutes next season? Yes. Is there a chance he gets traded during the season? Yes. But is there also a chance he takes a leap in Year 3 and proves he can be a long-term rotation piece for the Luka Doncic-led Lakers? Also yes.