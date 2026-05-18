Sneaky Addition Los Angeles Lakers Must Consider In NBA Free Agency

Last week, the Los Angeles Lakers had their season come to an end when they got swept by the Oklahoma City Thunder (in the second round).

They had defeated the Houston Rockets in the first round (in six games).

The Lakers will now enter another interesting offseason.

Sneaky Addition Lakers Must Consider In NBA Free Agency

On Sunday, the Detroit Pistons lost to the Cleveland Cavaliers in Game 7 of their second-round playoff series.

Kevin Huerter (who was acquired via the Chicago Bulls during the season) will now become a free agent.

If he is available for the right price, the former Maryland star could be a good addition to the Lakers.

The 27-year-old finished the regular season with averages of 10.0 points, 3.5 rebounds and 2.6 assists per contest while shooting 45.1% from the field and 30.8% from three-point range in 69 games.

Why Is Huerter A Good Fit?

Huerter is the kind of player that does whatever the team needs of him (and is good in the locker room).

He would be an excellent role player next to Luka Doncic (and LeBron James).

In four out of his eight NBA seasons, Huerter has shot 38.0% or better from three-point range.

Huerter was the 19th pick in the 2018 NBA Draft.

He helped the Hawks reach the Eastern Conference finals in 2021, and was a big part of the Kings breaking their playoff drought in 2023.

Over 551 career games, Huerter is averaging 11.4 points, 3.4 rebounds and 2.9 assists per contest while shooting 44.2% from the field and 36.8% from three-point range.

In addition, he has appeared in 35 NBA playoff games (22 starts).

Looking At The Lakers

The Lakers have had back-to-back 50+ win seasons since hiring JJ Redick.

That said, they have been unable to return to the Western Conference finals since 2023.

Over the summer, the Lakers will have a lot of decisions to make on players such as LeBron James, Austin Reaves, Rui Hachimura and Luke Kennard.