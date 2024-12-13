Snoop Dogg Blasts Lakers Brass With Strong Message

Lakers VP Rob Pelinka watches as the Los Angeles Lakers host a press conference.

Multi-awarded rapper, actor and producer Snoop Dogg put the Los Angeles Lakers brass on notice amid the team’s current struggles.

The Lakers skidded to a 13-11 record following a promising 10-4 start under new head coach JJ Redick.

“I think that we need to make some changes, man, like we brought back the exact same team from last year,” Snoop Dogg, a Lakers super fan, said on ESPN’s “First Take” on December 13. “No disrespect, but that ain’t gonna cut it. We need to make some moves and move some people.”

Snoop Dogg personally called out Lakers owner Jeanie Buss and team vice president and general manager Rob Pelinka.

“Make some adjustments,” he continued. “Like Jeannie [Buss], Rob [Pelinka], Hello, where you at? What are you doing? Come on, man, make some moves, some adjustments.

“There’s some people out there that we can have on our squad, and you just gotta make the decision that it’s time to make that move because, as Laker fans, y’all are on the clock.”

The Lakers did not make any significant move this past offseason except for their draft picks — No. 17 Dalton Knecht and No. 55 Bronny James, son of LeBron James.

Despite LeBron’s willingness to take a substantial paycut to sign a top free agent, the Lakers failed to lure one of Klay Thompson (signed and traded to Dallas), James Harden (stayed with crosstown rival Clippers), Jonas Valanciunas (signed with Wizards) and DeMar DeRozan (signed-and-traded to Sacramento).

Snoop Dogg urged the Lakers front office to do something before fans turn their back on them.

“Y’all got to hurry up before we end up cussing y’all out, going all in on y’all like we normally do right now,” Snoop Dogg said. “We’re on television, being very professional. Y’all can get it.”

LeBron James’ Future in Question

The Lakers’ front office dilemma is tied with LeBron’s future.

They have been reluctant to surrender their remaining draft capital for marginal upgrade with James at the backend of his historic career. Yet their draft capital — 2029 and 2031 first-round picks — are not enough to get them into star trade conversations.

“We would do a trade with both picks if that leads to sustainable Lakers excellence,” Pelinka told reporters in September. “We would also use one pick to make a marginal upgrade if we felt that was the right thing to do.”

LeBron, who will turn 40 on December 30, has shown his age in the Lakers’ 3-7 record over their last 10 games, which included the roughest stretch of his career as he missed 20 straight 3-pointers.

The End is Near for LeBron James

The Lakers’ aging superstar is currently not with the team in what Redick told reporters was an “excused absence” for “personal reasons.” He will miss second straight game Friday night, December 13, when the Lakers face the Minnesota Timberwolves on the road.

LeBron turned back the clock in his last game with the Lakers, producing 39 points, 10 rebounds, 11 assists, 3 blocks and 2 steals in a 134-132 losing effort to the Atlanta Hawks in overtime on December 6.

After that, he said his time in the NBA is now limited.

“I don’t know,” LeBron told Spectrum SportsNet. “I just go out there and just play the game the right way. Compete at a high level and leave it all out on the floor every time I go out there. My time is very limited on how long I’ll play. I’m just happy to still be able to play the game that I love.”