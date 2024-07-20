Lakers Encouraged to Bring Back Recent Player on Minimum Contract

The Los Angeles Lakers‘ offseason has been as quiet as any team in the NBA. Not making any moves to improve their roster, the Lakers have a long way to go if they want to compete in the Western Conference after losing in the first round with essentially the exact same roster last season.

Having 15 players on the team and being slightly under the second apron presents challenges for the Lakers, which Rob Pelinka will have to figure out. If the Lakers want to sign a free agent, they’d have to release a player or make a trade.

If they do that, they could be in a position to have the tax payer midlevel exception, which would give them more money than a minimum contract to sign a player. If they were to get rid of more than one, the Lakers could be in the market for a veteran minimum type of player to improve the team on the margins.

That’s exactly what Zach Buckley of Bleacher Report took a look at on July 18. Buckley listed three players Los Angeles should pursue on minimum contracts, including Spencer Dinwiddie, who was on the team last year.

“The 6’5″ veteran provides good size from the lead guard spot and a decent blend of downhill scoring and distributing, ” Buckley wrote. “He has never been the most consistent outside shooter, but he has engineered some encouraging stretches. In fact, he converted 38.9 percent of his long-range looks in those 28 contests with the Purple and Gold.