Lakers Taking ‘Real’ Firm Stance on Bronny James Trade

The Los Angeles Lakers, after signing Matisse Thybulle this week, have one too many players on their roster and will, eventually, need to make a decision on how to cut down the player pool. That does not need to happen until October but still, the Lakers are expected to make a trade at some point in the coming days or weeks. It’s just a matter of who goes where, and what the Lakers can get in return. Make no mistake, though–it’s not going to be a pure salary dump of backup guard Bronny James.

The presumption has long been that the Lakers would seek to dump James, especially once his father–former Lakers star LeBron James–finally makes a decision on his next team. There are roster spots open in laces like Miami and Cleveland where those teams could absorb Bronny and he could continue playing with his father.

But, well, not so fast. We’ve been reporting for more than a year that the Lakers actually like what James has done in his time in the G League and in his brief stretches on the court of L.A. While they would trade James if his father requested it, they have no intentions of giving him away.

Lakers Won’t Give Away Bronny James

That assertion was backed up this week by Lakers beat writer Khobi Price of the California Post, during an appearance on Los Angeles radio station 97.1 The Fan. Asked about the Lakers’ roster overflow, Price said that Jaden hardy or Dalton Knecht are candidates to go.

About James, he said, “It goes back to the holding-pattern part. If LeBron chooses X team, what if X team is willing to send a second-round pick for Bronny James? That automatically puts Bronny James as the most likely player. But what I want to make clear is that the Lakers are more than happy to keep Bronny James.

“They drafted him in the second round two years ago, they developed him, they’re a fan of him. He has a lot of people who like him within the building so it’s going to be one of those situations that they’re just going to send Bronny wherever LeBron James goes. It would take something real for the Lakers to want to trade him.”

Developing Young Players a Priority

Of course, no one is suggesting that Bronny James is in line for a breakout year with the Lakers. He is a solid, hustling 3-and-D player, but at 6-foot-1, he will always have limitations that cap his ceiling as a player.

Still, James worked to make himself a reliable 3-point threat, making 38.6% on 3s in the NBA, 45.6% in the G League. As part of their new-look front office, the Lakers are putting more emphasis on developing young players rather than signing retread veteran free agents, which has not been a strength in recent years.

When it comes to Bronny James, the Lakers are not in a position to give up on young, hard-working players with athleticism. Moreover, at some point, James needs to sink or swim in the NBA without his Hall of Fame father.