ESPN’s Stephen A Smith Calls for Popular Basketball Debate to Retire

In an unexpected move, ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith has called for an end to one of the most polarizing topics in NBA media.

On the hit show First Take, Smith and his cohorts discussed the longevity and growing accomplishments of Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James. During the discussion, Smith stated his belief that it’s time to end the GOAT (Greatest of All Time) debate between LeBron and Jordan, stating the following:

“Knowing how I feel about Jordan. And I think anybody that knows basketball agrees with me. I actually think it’s time to not even have the debate anymore. Because that’s how great LeBron James has been. For as long as he has been that great. I can stand down and acknowledge that because this is absolutely phenomenal.”

The GOAT debate between LeBron and Jordan has been a hot topic among fans and media. Jordan, who went a perfect 6-0 in the NBA Finals, six Finals MVPs, and is tied for the highest career scoring average is viewed as the gold standard of two-way wings. James, who has broken records for longevity, scoring, and is the only player in NBA history with 40,000+ points, 10,000+ rebounds, and 10,000+ assists. The debate between the two has picked up over the last 10 years as the gap between the two has grown smaller and smaller.

Smith’s stance on ending the debate is jarring as he was one of the staunchest Jordan fans known. His acknowledgement of Jordan as the GOAT was defended as recently as last week, but his turn towards a different form of greatness is refreshing in a fiercely debated topic that has unfortunately dominated the sports media landscape. Smith’s call to end the talk is not only a refreshing take on the LeBron or Jordan argument, but adds a layer to the mythos of both legends.

LeBron and Jordan are two completely different styles of player and were elite at what they did in their archetype. LeBron is one of the greatest floor generals in NBA history, and was able to use his immense size and athleticism, which has barely lost a step in is 21 year career, to score and make his teammates better. Jordan was the highly athletic two-way shooting guard who’s aggression and do everything in his power to win led the Chicago Bulls to prominence. Both approaches were successful, and both have cemented themselves among the best of all time.

Does basketball have a GOAT? It’s unlikely. It’s a team sport with a variety of skill sets and factors that determine one’s career success. LeBron and Jordan aren’t even the only players in the debate, but Smith’s comments on the debate show a shifting ideology towards how greatness is tracked.

Whether it’s LeBron, Jordan, or other, comparison is the thief of joy. Enjoy basketball, and enjoy great players.