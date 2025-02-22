Stephen A. Smith Unleashes on ‘Inferior’ Knicks After Blowout Loss

The New York Knicks suffered a blowout 142-105 loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday, Feb. 21. Tom Thibodeau’s team is now 0-6 against the top three rosters in the NBA: Cleveland, the Boston Celtics and the Oklahoma City Thunder.

ESPN analyst Stephen A. Smith blasted the Knicks shortly after their loss. During his rant, Smith claimed New York was an ‘inferior’ team to those around them at the top of the NBA.

“I’m depressed… The New York Knicks got their a** kicked… What they have shown us is now 0-6 against the likes of Cleveland, OKC, and Boston. Is that they are an inferior team to the upper echelon of the NBA. They are good enough to keep it interesting… This is not a team that is going to knock off one of those dudes in order to win a championship… When I see a butt whipping like I saw tonight, I’m very depressed. Three hours of my life that I can never get back… The Knicks made me want to throw up.”

Smith’s comments will certainly frustrate New York’s fanbase. The Knicks spent the past 18 months constructing a roster capable of winning a championship. They acquired OG Anunoby, Karl-Anthony Towns and Mikal Bridges to help round out the rotation. However, when facing the league’s elite, Thibodeau’s team has been caught lacking on multiple occasions.

Knicks’ Defense Is a Concern

Thibodeau’s teams are usually known for their defensive intensity. The veteran head coach has built multiple defensive juggernauts during his career. Until this season, the Knicks’ identity was built on the defensive end of the floor.

However, after 56 games of the season, the Knicks sit 18th in defensive rating, allowing 114.1 points per 100 possessions. That level of defense isn’t going to cut it in the postseason. New York must figure out how to shut opposing teams down. Otherwise, their dreams of making it to the conference finals or beyond will quickly fade.

According to Cleaning The Glass, the Knicks are doing a great job of limiting their opponent’s three-point attempts. However, when opponents do get those shots off, the Knicks are doing an appalling job of impacting them, ranking 30th in the NBA for defensive three-point percentage.

Part of the problem is likely that New York is 25th in defensive rim frequency, meaning teams are finding open lanes into the paint. Without a genuine rim protector on the floor, the Knicks’ perimeter defense is being forced to collapse on drives, allowing kick-outs to open shooters.

Mitchell Robinson Can Help Save Knicks Defense

Mitchell Robinson is yet to play this season. The 7-foot rim runner has been recovering from ankle surgery he underwent in May, 2024. However, upon his return, he will provide some much-needed rim protection, along with being a high-level shot deterrent.

During a Feb. 14 episode of ESPN’s First Take, Kendrick Perkins pinpointed Robinson as a potential swing factor for New York.

“I think you have to give it time,” Perkins said. “They just got Karl-Anthony Towns, and he’s fit in just fine offensively. Mikal Bridges: He’s starting to find his stride within the offense. You need a big to anchor that defense. Karl-Anthony Towns is not that guy, and that’s ok. We saw Karl-Anthony Towns play some of his best basketball defensively when he had an anchor. A guy that can block shots and alter shots at the rim in a guy like Rudy Gobert. That’s why a guy like Mitchell Robinson is gonna help this team tremendously.”

Robinson will likely form part of a double-big lineup with Towns. The additional size will change the overall trajectory of New York’s defensive approach. Perimeter defenders such as Bridges, Anunoby and Josh Hart will be able to fulfill their roles better.

However, if Robinson is unable to change New York’s fortunes, they may need to wait until next season to finally mount a genuine title challenge.