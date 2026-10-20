Hi, Subscriber

Lakers Urged To Target ‘Ideal’ Defensive Wing For Bargain Price

  • 121 Views
  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
Rob Pelinka, Los Angeles Lakers, Memphis Grizzlies waive Micah Peavy, Lakers Micah Peavy, Lakers targets, Lakers news
Getty
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - OCTOBER 13: President of basketball operations and general manager Rob Pelinka of the Los Angeles Lakers looks on during warmups before the team's preseason game against the Golden State Warriors at T-Mobile Arena on October 13, 2026 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Warriors defeated the Lakers 101-89. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Even though the Los Angeles Lakers‘ roster was finalized for the upcoming NBA season, the team could still make some minor changes to fix some of the remaining holes in the lineup.

While the Lakers waived Dalton Knecht, teams around the league made roster cuts as well, putting some very intriguing names on the waiver wire who could get picked up and land in Los Angeles.

One of those players is Micah Peavy, who was recently waived by the Memphis Grizzlies. Despite not making the roster on his former team, Peavy could be a great two-way player for the Lakers, as he was deemed the ‘ideal’ type of player the franchise should go after.

Lakers Urged To Sign Micah Peavy

Los Angeles Lakers targets, Micah Peavy, Lakers news, Memphis Grizzlies
GettyMILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN – FEBRUARY 04: Micah Peavy #14 of the New Orleans Pelicans dunks on a break away in the second half against the Milwaukee Bucks at Fiserv Forum on February 04, 2026 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo by John Fisher/Getty Images)

Writing for LakeShowLife.com, Chris Lambert urged the Lakers to create a two-way roster spot for Peavy, who he called an ideal player to join the team.

“Peavy truly is someone the Los Angeles Lakers need to get on the phone. Bring him in on a two-way deal immediately,” he wrote. “His rookie season counting stats don’t scream must-pick-up player, but the eye test, as someone who watched nearly every Peavy possession last season, is that he’d be an awesome developmental swing.”

Peavy played 61 games for the New Orleans Pelicans last year before joining the Grizzlies this summer. His counting stats don’t necessarily jump off the page, but he’s versatile in bursts, and could be a solid reserve wing for the Lakers this season.

“If the Lakers can land Peavy, cutting ties with Chris Manon is a small price to pay, because Peavy is the exact archetype of player you want alongside Luka Doncic,” Lambert added. “Peavy is tough, gritty, and switchable. Those are all things that a team with Luka can never have too much of. He fights over screens, slides his feet really well, has a strong frame, and really good instincts in passing lanes that can naturally help him be a fast-break starter.”

The Lakers currently have several two-way players on the roster, but could waive one to land Peavy. Though picking up another big man like Dwight Powell could be in the cards as well, adding a forward like the second-year wing in Peavy might be the right move for the franchise to add some wing depth, at least defensively.

Los Angeles Could Use More Wing Depth

JJ Redick, Los Angeles Lakers targets, Micah Peavy, Lakers news, Memphis Grizzlies
GettyLOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 08: Head coach JJ Redick of the Los Angeles Lakers looks on against the Sacramento Kings during the second quarter in a preseason game at Crypto.com Arena on October 08, 2026 in Los Angeles, California.  (Photo by Luke Hales/Getty Images)

On paper, the Lakers have a ton of forwards. However, none of them necessarily jump off the page.

It’s not to say Peavy would change that, but having someone else as injury insurance who has at least shown he can be a competitive NBA player might be better than the team putting all their eggs in the Jarred Vanderbilt or Cameron Carr basket.

As Lambert explained, if Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka could get Peavy, he would be a solid addition to the depth chart.

“This offseason, LA made several additions to bolster their perimeter defense. Between Matisse Thybulle and Ziaire Williams, they have two solid point-of-attack players on top of someone like Adou Thiero to roll out with Luka. Why not add another into the fold?” he asked.

Peavy might not bring a ton to the table on offense, but the Lakers wouldn’t need him to score. If he could play some backup forward minutes and guard the opposing team’s perimeter and wing stars, that’s all Los Angeles would need out of him.

“If Peavy gave the Pelicans 60-plus good games, he can give LA 30 good games. That’s all you ever really need from a two-way player unless something goes horribly wrong with your season,” Lambert closed with. “At 25, Peavy’s NBA career should be just getting started. By waiving Manon, the Lakers can keep his career alive. Peavy fits the mold of a player you want to surround a superstar like Doncic with for the long-term, and it would be a mistake to let another team snatch him up.”

Though the Lakers roster is set for the upcoming season, they would waive Manon or another two-way player to make room for the now-available Peavy, who showed some major upside in his rookie season last year.

Eli Gregorski is a sports journalist covering the NBA for Heavy Sports. He has years of sports writing experience covering the NBA, NFL, college football and basketball, international soccer, and Formula One. He graduated from the University of Colorado Boulder, where he was the assistant sports editor for the award-winning CU Independent student publication. More about Eli Gregorski

0 Comments

Lakers Urged To Target ‘Ideal’ Defensive Wing For Bargain Price

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x