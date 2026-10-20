Lakers Urged To Target ‘Ideal’ Defensive Wing For Bargain Price

Even though the Los Angeles Lakers‘ roster was finalized for the upcoming NBA season, the team could still make some minor changes to fix some of the remaining holes in the lineup.

While the Lakers waived Dalton Knecht, teams around the league made roster cuts as well, putting some very intriguing names on the waiver wire who could get picked up and land in Los Angeles.

One of those players is Micah Peavy, who was recently waived by the Memphis Grizzlies. Despite not making the roster on his former team, Peavy could be a great two-way player for the Lakers, as he was deemed the ‘ideal’ type of player the franchise should go after.

Lakers Urged To Sign Micah Peavy

Writing for LakeShowLife.com, Chris Lambert urged the Lakers to create a two-way roster spot for Peavy, who he called an ideal player to join the team.

“Peavy truly is someone the Los Angeles Lakers need to get on the phone. Bring him in on a two-way deal immediately,” he wrote. “His rookie season counting stats don’t scream must-pick-up player, but the eye test, as someone who watched nearly every Peavy possession last season, is that he’d be an awesome developmental swing.”

Peavy played 61 games for the New Orleans Pelicans last year before joining the Grizzlies this summer. His counting stats don’t necessarily jump off the page, but he’s versatile in bursts, and could be a solid reserve wing for the Lakers this season.

“If the Lakers can land Peavy, cutting ties with Chris Manon is a small price to pay, because Peavy is the exact archetype of player you want alongside Luka Doncic,” Lambert added. “Peavy is tough, gritty, and switchable. Those are all things that a team with Luka can never have too much of. He fights over screens, slides his feet really well, has a strong frame, and really good instincts in passing lanes that can naturally help him be a fast-break starter.”

The Lakers currently have several two-way players on the roster, but could waive one to land Peavy. Though picking up another big man like Dwight Powell could be in the cards as well, adding a forward like the second-year wing in Peavy might be the right move for the franchise to add some wing depth, at least defensively.

Los Angeles Could Use More Wing Depth

On paper, the Lakers have a ton of forwards. However, none of them necessarily jump off the page.

It’s not to say Peavy would change that, but having someone else as injury insurance who has at least shown he can be a competitive NBA player might be better than the team putting all their eggs in the Jarred Vanderbilt or Cameron Carr basket.

As Lambert explained, if Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka could get Peavy, he would be a solid addition to the depth chart.

“This offseason, LA made several additions to bolster their perimeter defense. Between Matisse Thybulle and Ziaire Williams, they have two solid point-of-attack players on top of someone like Adou Thiero to roll out with Luka. Why not add another into the fold?” he asked.

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Peavy might not bring a ton to the table on offense, but the Lakers wouldn’t need him to score. If he could play some backup forward minutes and guard the opposing team’s perimeter and wing stars, that’s all Los Angeles would need out of him.

“If Peavy gave the Pelicans 60-plus good games, he can give LA 30 good games. That’s all you ever really need from a two-way player unless something goes horribly wrong with your season,” Lambert closed with. “At 25, Peavy’s NBA career should be just getting started. By waiving Manon, the Lakers can keep his career alive. Peavy fits the mold of a player you want to surround a superstar like Doncic with for the long-term, and it would be a mistake to let another team snatch him up.”

Though the Lakers roster is set for the upcoming season, they would waive Manon or another two-way player to make room for the now-available Peavy, who showed some major upside in his rookie season last year.