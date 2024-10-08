Lakers ‘Top’ Trade Target Would Require Rare Deal with Nuggets

The Los Angeles Lakers will essentially bring the same core back this season after finishing seventh in the Western Conference a year ago. While they made a few moves, mostly in the draft, the Lakers’ lack of meaningful trades and free agency signings was concerning.

However, Rob Pelinka made it known that he’d be willing to trade the two first-round picks the Lakers own, which could be a sign that a trade will take place in the season.

Grant Hughes of Bleacher Report wrote an article that imagined him thinking of the Lakers “top” trade targets in the offseason. Of the three players he named, Hughes listed Denver Nuggets forward Michael Porter Jr.

“Another pricey shooter, MPJ comes at about a $7 million discount in 2024-25 salary compared to LaVine but also has another two costly years left on his deal,” Hughes wrote on October 7.

“Porter Jr., like LaVine, comes with major health concerns. But he played 81 games in 2023-24, is a better shooter (career 41.0 percent from beyond the arc) and uses his 6’10” size to provide more defensive help than the Bulls guard.”

Lakers Trade Proposal Would Land Porter Jr.

For the Los Angeles Lakers to land Porter Jr., they’d have to send the Denver Nuggets a package that could help them still compete for an NBA championship. After winning the NBA Finals just two seasons ago, the Nuggets are expected to be among the best teams in the league again.

Christopher Kline of FanSided proposed a deal on October 7.

Lakers would get: Porter Jr., DeAndre Jordan

Nuggets would get: D’Angelo Russell, Rui Hachimura, Jaxson Hayes, 2031 first-round pick

“One of J.J. Redick’s biggest talking points after the Lakers hired him was upping their 3-point volume. Michael Porter Jr. immediately accomplishes that goal as one of the best 3-point shooting wings in the NBA. It won’t be cheap, but Porter’s contract is enough of a burden — $35.8 million this season and ascending for two more years — that he could be had for a reasonable price. Especially with the Nuggets in desperate need of more bodies…

“Porter is 6-foot-10 with picturesque mechanics on his jumper. His volume and efficiency were down a smidge in 2023-24 compared to seasons past, but 6.8 attempts and a 39.7 percent conversion rate is still excellent by NBA standards,” Kline wrote on October 7. “The Lakers would plug Porter into Hachimura’s spot in the lineup, presumably shifting Austin Reaves to “point guard,” where he’d split ball-handling duties with LeBron. As for the Lakers’ fifth starter, that spot probably belongs to Jarred Vanderbilt or Max Christie.”

JJ Redick Wants Lakers to Take 50 3-Point Shots Per Game

After ranking last in 3-point shots attempted per game last year, new Los Angeles Lakers head coach JJ Redick has made it a point of emphasis to take more this season.

The Lakers have few players who can do what Porter Jr. does. He shot 39.7% on 6.8 attempts last season.

Adding a player who shot nearly seven 3-pointers per game would be a big boost for Redick, who said he wants to take 50 3-pointers per game.

“That allowed us to get some layups, it allowed us to get some 3s, it allowed us to get some overreactions to the basketball. To be clear, I’m OK with paint 2s in any facet. I don’t think you want to live on a diet of 10-15 foot floaters a game, particularly if you don’t have Jalen Brunson on your team. If you look at it, for us and our group to take 40 3s in a game, that’s promising. We can get it up to 50, hopefully. But 40 was good,” Redick said on October 6, according to Corey Hansford of Lakers Nation.