Former Lakers Forward Leaves Behind Time With LeBron James, Luka Doncic

Former Los Angeles Lakers forward Rui Hachimura is no longer focused on the past. Instead, he’s focused on the Lakers’ crosstown rivals, the Clippers.

Talking after the Lakers took down the Clippers, 125-117, on Friday night, former Lakers Hachimura said he misses his time with the Purple and Gold, but he is already focused on what he can contribute to the Clippers after signing there in free agency a few months ago.

In the game, Hachimura had 16 points on 5-of-14 shooting from the field, 6 rebounds, and 2 steals.

“It was amazing. It was a great time with them. Of course I missed them, but it was time to move on. It was special, my four years, four seasons with them. I’m happy with the Clippers. It’s my eighth year, it’s a really big year for me. I’m focused on that,” Hachimura said.

Rui Hachimura Became An Elite Role Player in Lakers

Hachimura spent three and a half impactful seasons with the Lakers after being acquired via trade from the Washington Wizards in January 2023.

In his time there, Hachimura averaged 12.3 points and 4.3 rebounds per game, establishing himself as an incredibly reliable floor-spacer and scoring threat.

He was instrumental during the Lakers’ memorable run to the 2023 Western Conference Finals, averaging 12.2 points on a scorching 48.7% from three-point range during that postseason. As his tenure progressed, Hachimura drastically improved his perimeter shooting, culminating in a career-high 44.3% from beyond the arc during the 2025-2026 season.

In his time with the Lakers, he played alongside the likes of LeBron James, Anthony Davis, and Luka Doncic, all of whom are considered legends in the franchise.

Hachimura loved his time with the organization and developed deep bonds with teammates like Austin Reaves, but the Lakers chose not to bring him back in the summer of 2026, leading him to sign a two-year, $28 million free-agent contract with the LA Clippers.

Rui Hachimura Reveals Why He Signed With The Clippers

In a YouTube video he posted, Rui Hachimura revealed why he signed with the Clippers this summer.

Hachimura has high regard for the organization and thinks they have a promising future with a young core.

“The Clippers are an amazing organization. Even when talking to other NBA players, they always rave about how great the Clippers organization is. It’s truly a player-first team, you know. They take care of their players while having that winning mentality,” he said.

“The Clippers are a young team. A year ago, they were called the oldest team in the league, but they’ve transitioned to a younger generation especially with Kawhi Leonard getting traded. Joining them right as they build this next generation is huge for me, and I’m incredibly excited.”

But for Hachimura, the most important thing was to stay in Los Angeles for at least the next few years of his NBA career.

“Above all, being able to stay in LA is the best outcome for me. They support their players of course, their families and inner circles from what I hear. Plus they have a brand new arena with advanced physical and medical support and all kinds of useful tools for physical training. I’m really looking forward to all of it.”

Hachimura has a chance to be one of the Clippers’ faces of the franchise after moving on from Kawhi Leonard via trade this offseason.