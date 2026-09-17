Lakers Tipped To Poach Bargain Defensive Wing In Trade With Wizards

The Los Angeles Lakers are still searching for a trade to round out their roster around franchise star Luka Doncic, and though many previous targets are off the market, there are still a few names the team could go after before the 2026-27 NBA season begins.

It was confirmed by Lakers reporter Jovan Buha that the front office is still interested in making a move, and according to one team writer, Bilal Coulibaly of the Washington Wizards could be the team’s next trade target.

Coulibaly, 22, is still on his rookie contract, and with the Wizards set to go forward with AJ Dybantsa, he could be available on trade back for the Lakers to go after to round out a busy summer full of roster changes.

Lakers Trade Could Land Bilal Coulibaly

Writing for LakeShowLife.com, Svyatoslav Rovenchuk outlined how the Wizards could be a trade partner for the Lakers over the next few months, with Coulibaly as a potential player that could eventually be moved to the Purple and Gold.

“One name stands out as the likeliest to get squeezed in Washington next year. That distinction goes to former lottery pick Bilal Coulibaly,” he wrote. “Would the Wizards be willing to part with Coulibaly without it getting to the point of a restricted free agency standoff in 2027? That is what the Lakers will be asking themselves ahead of February, should the deadline for a rookie-scale extension come and go with no new deal for Bilal.”

Though a Lakers trade for Coulibaly likely wouldn’t come until later in the season, meaning the team would have to find someone else to fill the open starting lineup spot for the time being, there’s a chance Washington and Los Angeles could come to terms on a deal, especially if the Wizards are looking towards a future with the other talent on the roster.

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“Pelinka has a history of working together with the Wizards for moves like the Rui Hachimura trade and the Deandre Ayton deal. The Lakers president has a history of returning to partners he has previously done business with. This could be another case,” Rovenchuk added.

“Do the Lakers have enough in the tank to make the push? If the answer is yes, and they feel confident in Coulibaly actualizing his offensive upside next to Luka Doncic, they could find a long-term starter here.”

The writer didn’t outline what the Lakers would have to give up in a deal for Coulibaly, but considering what Washington might want and what Los Angeles has been proposed to give up in other trade proposals, perhaps Dalton Knecht or another player on the edge of the team’s rotation, and a second-round pick could suffice.

Coulibaly is entering the final season of his four-year, $30 million rookie contract. He’s set to make $9.2 million in 2026-27, which could be a bargain price for the Lakers considering what he’s shown through his career so far.

Wizards Former Seventh Pick So Far In The NBA

Though Coulibaly might not be a name known by fans across the league, the French wing has quietly put together a strong resume through his first few seasons playing in Washington after he was selected seventh overall in the 2023 NBA Draft.

He averaged 8.7 points, 4.1 rebounds, and 1.7 assists on 43.5% shooting in 63 games during his rookie year. That jumped to 12.3 points, five rebounds, and 3.4 assists in 59 games his sophomore season, before then taking a slight step back with 11.7 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 2.6 assists with the Wizards this past season.

Coulibaly has only shot 31.1% from three-point range through his career so far, and that could be the biggest holdup to him being a future Lakers trade target.

goat has an actual jumper this year #watchout https://t.co/6MkbLiU1NV — CoulibalyMuse (@CoulibalyMuse) August 4, 2026

However, as an oversized guard, what he brings to the table on the defensive end is intriguing. The 22-year-old has averaged 1.5 steals and one block per 36 minutes as a wing player, showing he’s more than capable at that end of the floor.

Still, there remain questions about the overall ceiling a player like Coulibaly could hit. If he is traded to the Lakers, he’d remain a fourth or fifth option, but considering he’d come in on a low price, it’s hard not to entertain him as a target down the road.

It’s clear the Lakers are looking at making another move, and if Rovenchuk is right, Coulibaly could be the missing piece Los Angeles has been looking for.