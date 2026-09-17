Lakers Trade Rumors Confirmed As Starting Power Forward Disaster Continues

The Los Angeles Lakers failed this offseason to build a complete starting lineup around franchise star Luka Doncic, and according to a top team insider, the team is still searching the trade market to find a starting power forward.

The Lakers did make a ton of offseason moves, but missed out on several trade targets like Peyton Watson and Jonathan Kuminga, both of whom would have joined Doncic, Austin Reaves, Quentin Grimes, and Walker Kessler as the power forward in the starting lineup.

However, despite the misses earlier this offseason, the Lakers trade rumors about still looking to bring in another forward have been confirmed, as it appears clear the front office isn’t fully satisfied with the current wing talent on the roster.

Lakers Trade Rumors Confirmed To Find Power Forward In Starting Lineup

According to Jovan Buha, the Lakers are still hopeful to make a trade to land a starting-caliber power forward to complete the starting lineup.

“Lakers trading for a starter. I think they’re exploring that. They’re going to try to do that whether it’s now or at some point ahead of the trade deadline,” he said on the latest edition of his Buha’s Block show.

Much has been made about the Lakers’ starting lineup and the hole at the power forward position, and Buha confirmed what has been rumored to be the case for a while: that the team is still interested in fielding the trade market for another wing who can presumably shoot and defend at a high level.

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Even since the 2026 NBA trade deadline, there have been reports about the Lakers making big splashes in the free agent and trade market to build a new roster around Doncic. They did that in some sense with the Grimes and Kessler additions, but didn’t land the starting-caliber power forward many expected to arrive in Los Angeles.

It’s not for lack of trying, as the Lakers were linked to some of the biggest available names this summer, but none of them ended up signing with the Purple and Gold, with Kuminga highlighting the team’s failed push for a power forward.

However, as Buha reported, it’s clear the Lakers are still interested in adding more wing talent. As he said, it might not come before the start of next season, but if things aren’t going well, Los Angeles will once again be heavily mentioned in trade rumors at the deadline, as the team remains hopeful to build a title-contending roster around Doncic, which still starts with the power forward position in the starting lineup.

Lakers Power Forward Options On The Roster

As of now, if the Lakers can’t make a trade, the good news is that there are a few solid options to put in the starting lineup currently on the roster. As Maxwell Ogden of LakeShowLife.com wrote, perhaps picking between someone already on the team could be the smarter move, as the Lakers still don’t know what they have with this completely new-look group of players.

“Though the absence of an ideal fifth player easily justifies the Lakers’ interest in a potential trade, the reason they should remain patient is simple: They don’t yet know how this team will actually play or coexist,” he wrote. “Though it’s understandable and even admirable for Los Angeles to take the initiative, it would behoove Rob Pelinka and company to learn how the current pieces fit before completing a trade for another new player.

As Buha mentioned, the candidates to fill out the Lakers’ starting lineup are clear.

“I could make a case for as many as six players: Jake LaRavia, Ziaire Williams, Sandro Mamukelashvili, Jarred Vanderbilt, Adou Thiero and Matisse Thybulle,” he said about the open power forward spot.

Some of these names might be better options than others, as it’s hard to see second-year Thiero or the rumored trade asset Vanderbilt being placed in that role, but they are all options nonetheless.

Los Angeles made a big push to build a new roster around Doncic, and if they aren’t happy with any of these names, what does that say about the front office in what was expected to be one of the team’s busiest offseasons in recent memory?

Regardless, the Lakers trade rumors about finding a starting power forward have been confirmed. Still, it could be risky for the team to move assets when they don’t know the peak of this group.

“A starting-caliber forward who offers two-way value simply won’t be a low-cost target—and Los Angeles is painfully short on trade assets,” Ogden added. “Even if they somehow avoid paying a hefty price, rushing into the decision and parting with any outgoing assets would be ill-advised.”

If they miss out on more targets, they have other options on the roster. None might be the star-type the team and fans thought they’d land, but that’s the current situation facing Los Angeles right now.