15-Year NBA Vet Explains Los Angeles Lakers Free Agency Snub

The Los Angeles Lakers were one of the busiest teams since free agency started on June 30.

It all started on Tuesday after LeBron James informed the Lakers that he’ll be leaving the franchise after eight seasons. James will be playing for a new team in his 24th NBA season, though he’s not rushing his decision.

However, the Lakers didn’t wait a long time to restructure their roster. They acquired Walker Kessler from the Utah Jazz via sign-and-trade and signed free agents Sandro Mamukelashvili, Quentin Grimes and Collin Sexton in a span of 35 minutes on Wednesday, as reported by ESPN’s Dave McMenamin.

Veteran Free Agent Explains Lakers Snub

At the start of free agency on Tuesday, Dave McMenamin reported that the Los Angeles Lakers were interested in Tobias Harris, Sandro Mamukelashvili and Dean Wade.

The dominos began to fall starting with Wade, who signed with the Philadelphia 76ers. The Lakers then went on a spending spree before Harris decided to join the San Antonio Spurs.

In a text message to Michael Scotto of HoopsHype, Harris explained why he picked the Spurs over the Lakers and other teams like the Detroit Pistons, Los Angeles Clippers, Atlanta Hawks and Charlotte Hornets.

“The urgency to win a championship,” Harris said. “It felt like both our goals aligned.”

Unlike the Lakers and Pistons, who were eliminated in the second round, the Spurs reached the NBA Finals. They just came up short against the New York Knicks in five games.

The Spurs were ahead for the majority of the Finals, but they just couldn’t finish things off when things were close. One of their most glaring needs was a power forward, which Harris fixes immediately.

Lakers Interested in Adding Athletic Wing

Despite adding four new players in free agency, the Los Angeles Lakers still lack an athletic forward.

Rob Pelinka has some work to do to free up cap space, possibly looking into unloading the contracts of both Jarred Vanderbilt and Deandre Ayton. And if Pelinka is successful in that regard, which players could they go after?

According to Dan Woike of The Athletic, the Lakers are eyeing Jonathan Kuminga, who became an unrestricted free agent after the Atlanta Hawks declined their team option.

The Hawks are interested in bringing him back, while the Milwaukee Bucks and Cleveland Cavaliers are monitoring his situation. Kuminga averaged 12.3 points, 5.3 rebounds and 2.1 assists in 16 regular-season games after his acquisition from the Golden State Warriors.

Another option is Ziaire Williams, who had his $6.25 million team option declined by the Brooklyn Nets, as reported by Brett Siegel of ClutchPoints. Williams is coming off the best year of his career. He averaged 10.2 points, 2.4 rebounds, 1.1 assists and 1.4 steals in 56 games.