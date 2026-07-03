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15-Year NBA Vet Explains Los Angeles Lakers Free Agency Snub

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JJ Redick, Los Angeles Lakers
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Head coach JJ Redick of the Los Angeles Lakers looks on against the Oklahoma City Thunder in Game Four of the Second Round of the NBA Western Conference Playoffs at Crypto.com Arena on May 11, 2026 in Los Angeles, California.

The Los Angeles Lakers were one of the busiest teams since free agency started on June 30.

It all started on Tuesday after LeBron James informed the Lakers that he’ll be leaving the franchise after eight seasons. James will be playing for a new team in his 24th NBA season, though he’s not rushing his decision.

However, the Lakers didn’t wait a long time to restructure their roster. They acquired Walker Kessler from the Utah Jazz via sign-and-trade and signed free agents Sandro Mamukelashvili, Quentin Grimes and Collin Sexton in a span of 35 minutes on Wednesday, as reported by ESPN’s Dave McMenamin.

Veteran Free Agent Explains Lakers Snub

Tobias Harris

GettyTobias Harris #12 of the Detroit Pistons celebrates a three point basket against the Cleveland Cavaliers during the fourth quarter in Game Five of the Second Round of the NBA Eastern Conference Playoffs at Little Caesars Arena on May 13, 2026 in Detroit, Michigan.

At the start of free agency on Tuesday, Dave McMenamin reported that the Los Angeles Lakers were interested in Tobias Harris, Sandro Mamukelashvili and Dean Wade.

The dominos began to fall starting with Wade, who signed with the Philadelphia 76ers. The Lakers then went on a spending spree before Harris decided to join the San Antonio Spurs.

In a text message to Michael Scotto of HoopsHype, Harris explained why he picked the Spurs over the Lakers and other teams like the Detroit Pistons, Los Angeles Clippers, Atlanta Hawks and Charlotte Hornets.

“The urgency to win a championship,” Harris said. “It felt like both our goals aligned.”

Unlike the Lakers and Pistons, who were eliminated in the second round, the Spurs reached the NBA Finals. They just came up short against the New York Knicks in five games.

The Spurs were ahead for the majority of the Finals, but they just couldn’t finish things off when things were close. One of their most glaring needs was a power forward, which Harris fixes immediately.

Lakers Interested in Adding Athletic Wing

Jonathan Kuminga

GettyJonathan Kuminga #0 of the Atlanta Hawks reacts after a three-point basket against the New York Knicks during the first quarter of game three of the Eastern Conference first round playoffs at State Farm Arena on April 23, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Despite adding four new players in free agency, the Los Angeles Lakers still lack an athletic forward.

Rob Pelinka has some work to do to free up cap space, possibly looking into unloading the contracts of both Jarred Vanderbilt and Deandre Ayton. And if Pelinka is successful in that regard, which players could they go after?

According to Dan Woike of The Athletic, the Lakers are eyeing Jonathan Kuminga, who became an unrestricted free agent after the Atlanta Hawks declined their team option.

The Hawks are interested in bringing him back, while the Milwaukee Bucks and Cleveland Cavaliers are monitoring his situation. Kuminga averaged 12.3 points, 5.3 rebounds and 2.1 assists in 16 regular-season games after his acquisition from the Golden State Warriors.

Another option is Ziaire Williams, who had his $6.25 million team option declined by the Brooklyn Nets, as reported by Brett Siegel of ClutchPoints. Williams is coming off the best year of his career. He averaged 10.2 points, 2.4 rebounds, 1.1 assists and 1.4 steals in 56 games.

Juan Paolo David Juan Paolo David is a sports journalist covering basketball for Heavy. He has a decade of experience writing about the NBA and WWE. He's currently based in the Philippines. More about Juan Paolo David

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15-Year NBA Vet Explains Los Angeles Lakers Free Agency Snub

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