Tobias Harris Linked As Los Angeles Lakers Free Agent Target

The Los Angeles Lakers will look at every realistic name on the free agent market, and Tobias Harris may be one of the best options. Harris recently was viewed as the second-best player for the Detroit Pistons during their playoff run falling one game short of the Eastern Conference Finals. However, Detroit could try to avoid paying Harris or fellow free agent Jalen Duren big contracts since they still need help to get over the hump.

Fadeaway World listed Harris among the best names the Lakers could realistically sign:

“In case Hachimura slips past the Lakers in free agency, they can still get a veteran forward option. Tobias Harris will not change the franchise ceiling by himself, but he fits the part of the roster that needs size, shooting, and adult decision-making. The first reason he fits is size. The Lakers need forwards who can play the 3 and 4 without forcing smaller guards into bad matchups. Harris is not an elite defender, but he has a strong frame, enough experience, and enough offensive skill to play in structured playoff minutes.”

The logic dictates that Harris would be a replacement for Rui Hachimura if the Lakers view the former as an upgrade. Harris has been a great help for the Pistons as an ideal forward who can hit three-point shots and play effective defense.

Scenario Where Lakers Sign Tobias Harris

Detroit will have the chance to offer Harris the most money and stay in a comfortable situation. Harris has been considered a leader of this team due to the roster featuring so many younger talents.

All these positives also mean that Harris likely expects the Pistons to give him a strong offer after he helped them ascend from the worst team in the league to a one seed. Detroit could let Harris walk in favor of trading or signing for another bigger name.

The Lakers have the second most cap space available this offseason and will have a chance to offer him a deal. Adding Harris in free agency likely confirms they will lose Hachimura and at least one of Marcus Smart, Luke Kennard, or Jaxson Hayes.

Jalen Duren Impacts Tobias Harris’ Future

Duren is another free agent who has been rumored to be on the Lakers targets. Detroit will have to pay Duren a huge contract since he’s coming off an All-Star season and may even get selected to the upcoming All-NBA team.

If the Pistons pay both Duren and Harris, they are locking themselves into a roster that struggled to get postseason victories for the long-term future. The Lakers, Chicago Bulls, and Brooklyn Nets are the franchises with the most cap space this season to go after either name.

Don’t be surprised if the Pistons extend Duren for his youth and ask Harris to take a smaller deal. Harris saying no to that request would allow the Lakers to step in and try to make him a starting forward next to LeBron James next season. The past few years have shown that Harris contributes a lot to winning basketball in the regular season.