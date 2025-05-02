Lakers Blockbuster Trade Idea Would Send Cavs’ All-Star Big to L.A.

After a disappointing first-round playoff exit at the hands of the Minnesota Timberwolves, the Los Angeles Lakers face yet another pivotal offseason.

The midseason trade that sent superstar Anthony Davis to the Dallas Mavericks in exchange for Luka Dončić left L.A. with a potent offensive weapon — but significant defensive vulnerabilities, particularly in the front court. Per the Sporting News, in the Lakers’ Game 5 loss to the Timberwolves, Dončić allowed nine blow bys on 16 drives, which resulted in 23 points for the T-Wolves.

With defense a primary need, the folks at Yahoo! Sports pitched a trade that would send Cleveland Cavaliers center Jarrett Allen to the Lakers.

In exchange for Allen, the Cavs would receive: Austin Reaves, Dalton Knecht, L.A.’s unprotected 2031 first-round pick, and pick swaps in 2026, 2028, 2030 and 2032. Whew — that’s a lot. Let’s discuss.

Why a Trade for Cavs Big Jarrett Allen Might Make Sense for the L.A. Lakers

Adding Allen to the lineup would allow Dončić LeBron James and to focus more on their offensive roles, knowing they have a reliable defender behind them. Defense clearly isn’t Dončić’s strong suit, and historically, the Lakers have found success pairing a dominant big with a strong perimeter presence, something they did during their championship run in 2020.

Allen, an eight-year vet, was an All-Star during the 2021-2022 season, and he’s fresh from a 2024-25 campaign that saw him start all 82 games for the first time in his career.

The Cavs may be open to trading him largely due to the emergence of Evan Mobley, who is expected to receive a lucrative contract extension. With both players occupying similar roles, Cleveland might consider moving Allen to give their salary cap a bit of a boost.

The above trade scenario from Yahoo! would give the Lakers an opportunity to acquire a high-caliber center without sacrificing that many of their core assets.

A Quick Look at the Numbers

Allen is known for his defensive prowess, averaging a block and 9.7 rebounds per game during the 2024–25 season. His ability to protect the rim and haul in rebounds would give the Lakers the defensive anchor they currently lack. Allen’s efficiency on offense — he shot 70.6% from the field last year, which led the NBA — would also add value without requiring a high volume of shots.

Financially, Allen’s contract is also manageable, with two years remaining at $20 million per year. Given the Lakers’ current trajectory and the fact that James will likely be returning next season, trading for Allen could be a solid way to bulk up in the paint.

“Number one—They gotta get some more athletic ability,” former NBA superstar and current analyst Charles Barkley said about the Lakers (h/t Sports Illustrated), before calling out the team’s biggest stars. “They can’t guard anybody. So they’re gonna have to find somebody to cover for LeBron and Luka defensively. Because LeBron don’t play defense anymore. Luka can’t guard a chair.”

Maybe he’s not the ideal candidate to fortify the Lakers’ front court, but Allen may be among their more attractive options at center if they’re open to a trade. We’ll see how they choose to address the position. At the very least, he should be able to guard a chair.