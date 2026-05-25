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Trade Idea Sees Lakers Address Biggest Offseason Need

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HOUSTON, TEXAS - APRIL 24: Deandre Ayton #5 of the Los Angeles Lakers looks on during the game against the Houston Rockets at Toyota Center on April 24, 2026 in Houston, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Kenneth Richmond/Getty Images)

The Los Angeles Lakers are looking for ways to improve the roster after getting swept by the Thunder. Not having Luka Doncic was a big reason for the poor effort, but they still have holes. The frontcourt looks like it needs a major overhaul.

Rob Pelinka looks like he is going to build the roster around Doncic and Austin Reaves, who he is likely to re-sign. Everyone else has the chance to be moved from the roster. Center might be the biggest need in the starting lineup after Deandre Ayton failed to live up to expectations.

One trade proposal from ESPN would give Los Angeles a chance to fix that issue at the center position.

GettyDallas Mavericks center Daniel Gafford dunks the ball in a game. (Photo by Amanda Loman/Getty Images)

Lakers Trade Idea Sees Them Land a New Starting Center

Here is the full trade proposal:

Lakers get: Daniel Gafford

Dallas Mavericks get: Jarred Vanderbilt, Dalton Knecht, 2026 first-round pick

The Lakers have been looking for a center they can trust since they tried to trade Knecht and a couple of first-round picks for Mark Williams. After that trade was rescinded, they went back to the drawing board. Gafford is someone who can help them get tougher on the boards and on defense.

Getting rid of their 2026 first-round pick isn’t such a huge deal because it falls 25th. That is usually the range in which first-round picks have diminishing returns. On the flip side, Dallas is in the middle of a rebuild, so they need as many draft picks as they can get.

Vanderbilt has already fallen out of the rotation. The Lakers clearly have no plans that include Kncecht, and he has known that since that failed trade. A new start would do him some good. Gafford would either force Ayton to the bench or he could become the team’s new sixth man.

GettyLos Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic reacts during a game. (Photo by Luke Hales/Getty Images)

Los Angeles Will Look For Big Moves They Can Make

While the Lakers have an enormous amount of cap space, that might not help them improve in a meaningful way this summer. The free agent class is not as robust as it has been in years past from a superstar standpoint. Limited numbers of big contracts could prevent them from making big trades, as well.

There is a chance that the Lakers could execute a sign-and-trade in order to land a star player. They will have around $50 million in cap space. Using that money in a smart way will be the key to them being good enough to actually advance deep in the playoffs next season.

Keeping Doncic healthy in the postseason is the other key to their success. He didn’t play at all this season, and he was not able to maintain the phenomenal shape he put himself in before the year began. Getting some insurance on him is something the front office needs to look at this offseason.

Ryan Stano Ryan Stano covers the NBA and College Football for Heavy.com. He has been covering sports since 2017, covering the NFL, College Football, College Basketball, and the NBA. His work has been featured on Yahoo, Bleacher Report, FanSided, and Sports Illustrated. More about Ryan Stano

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Trade Idea Sees Lakers Address Biggest Offseason Need

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