Lakers Trade Idea Lands $68M All-Defensive Wing Herb Jones Next To Luka Doncic

The Los Angeles Lakers have long had eyes for defensive-minded wing Herb Jones of the New Orleans Pelicans, and after the Louisiana franchise most recently added restricted free agent Benedict Mathurin, some believe the All-Defensive forward could become available in a trade sooner rather than later.

Jones has been one name atop the Lakers’ trade list over the past few years and is set to begin a three-year, $68 million extension this season, could be on the move as the Pelicans might want to take advantage of one of their only assets valued across the league.

Jones was named a member of the NBA’s All-Defensive First-Team in 2023-24, and remains one of the top wing defenders in the league at 27 years old. He’s a player the Lakers could desperately use and would love to have on the roster for the 2026-27 campaign.

A Lakers Herb Jones Trade Idea

Writing for LakeShowLife.com, Svyatoslav Rovenchuk believes that with New Orleans adding Mathurin, the team’s ensuing need to make roster changes opens the door for the Lakers to get in on a trade. Los Angeles has long been interested in Jones and Trey Murphy, but a deal for either has never been made.

However, with the Pelicans likely set for more changes, a trade idea between the two teams can’t be ruled out. Rovenchick also mentioned Jordan Hawkins and Karlo Matković, as well as Jones, who could be available in a deal at some point this year.

So, based on that, here is a Lakers trade idea that would work based on the money that would see Jones wind up in Los Angeles:

Lakers receive: Herb Jones and Jordan Hawkins

Pelicans receive: Jarred Vanderbilt, Dalton Knecht, Adou Thiero, and a 2031 Wizards second-round pick

Different minimum contracts or second-round picks could also be added from the Lakers’ side in this deal to entice the Pelicans a bit more, especially if they need to get under the first apron after the Mathurin signing.

Still, in the last guaranteed year of Vanderbilt’s contract, New Orleans could grab him in order to have more cap space for a loaded 2027 free agent class. Getting them on board with taking his contract would be the biggest holdup, but if he could highlight a trade that would see Jones arrive in Los Angeles, a deal with this framework can’t be ruled out.

Why Both Teams Make A Trade Like This

From the Pelicans’ perspective, it’s tough to understand where they stand on Jones and if they would agree to a trade like this.

For one, the team’s decision-making over the past few years has been questionable, to say the least. Perhaps they want Vanderbilt’s contract and could use a player like Knecht or LaRavia. New Orleans also might want to sell high on Jones entering his new extension, as adding Mathurin only puts the team in a greater financial strain.

Until the full details of the Pelicans’ salary cap space are figured out, which will likely come after Mathurin puts pen to paper and all the fine print is sorted, it remains to be seen if a trade like this is feasible.

Still, getting younger and moving away from Jones at peak value isn’t a bad idea for a team still lacking direction in the Western Conference.

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For the Lakers, this is a no-brainer trade. Vanderbilt and Knecht are two players the franchise has been looking to move away from all offseason, and by throwing in at least one second-round pick, they could add Jones, a player they’ve been targeting for a long time.

His defensive upside on the wing would be perfect for the Lakers, and while his three-point shooting could use some work, having him in the starting lineup would immediately make Los Angeles stronger as a unit.

Jones is coming off a 2025-26 campaign that saw him just 8.9 points, 3.4 rebounds, 2.8 assists, and 1.6 steals on 38.3% shooting in 56 games, but he’s long been linked to a Lakers move, as his skill set perfectly fits with what the front office has been trying to add since Luka Doncic joined the roster.

After the Pelicans’ addition of Mathurin, the team will need to make some moves to free up a roster spot and salary cap space. They could throw in another player to fit that need, but for a franchise that continuously makes head-scratching decisions, it’s tough to forecast what they’ll do next.