Lakers Trade Idea Pairs Luka Doncic With $63M Shooter Over Jonathan Kuminga

The Los Angeles Lakers have been linked to many names in trade rumors throughout the NBA offseason, and though Jonathan Kuminga and Peyton Watson were two top targets the team was hopeful to land, talks have stalled.

With that, the Lakers have been urged to go in a different direction to round out the roster, and Max Strus of the Cleveland Cavaliers remains a name mentioned as one final addition to close out a busy summer full of changes.

The Lakers reportedly remain interested in trading either Jarred Vanderbilt, Dalton Knecht, Jaden Hardy, or Jake LaRavia, and in a new trade idea, they do just that, adding a top three-point shooter next to Luka Doncic to provide some much-needed spacing on the court for next season’s campaign.

Lakers Trade Idea Lands Max Strus As Kuminga Backup Plan

Proposed by Basketnews.com, the latest Lakers trade idea sees the team target Strus instead of Kuminga or Watson, as Los Angeles has reportedly fallen down the ranks in terms of landing either this NBA offseason.

Here is the idea Pijus Sapetka put on the table:

Los Angeles Lakers receive: Max Strus

Cleveland Cavaliers receive: Jake LaRavia, Jaden Hardy, and a 2031 Wizards second-round pick

As mentioned, the Lakers are interested in moving off of Vanderbilt, Knecht, Hardy, or LaRavia, and in this idea, they do just that.

Stemming from a report that Cleveland would put either Dennis Schroder’s or Strus’ contract available in a trade for either Kuminga or Watson, the Lakers were urged to go after the seemingly available wing in the East.

Strus, in the final season of a four-year, $62 million contract set to earn $16.7 million this season, isn’t a new name in Lakers trade rumors, as his 3-and-D skill set could be valuable to Los Angeles.

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As the Cavaliers look keen on making roster changes, specifically for Watson, the Lakers could swoop in on a deal to add the shooter on an expiring contract.

“Strus is a career 37.0% three-point shooter on 6.3 attempts per game, while also averaging 10.4 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 2.3 assists for his career,” Sapetka wrote. “Next to Luka Doncic, that skill set would be useful. Doncic consistently creates open three-point looks through pick-and-roll pressure, post-ups, and drive-and-kick possessions.”

A trade idea like this all depends on what the Cavaliers are trying to do, but if it means creating more financial flexibility to add Watson, the Lakers could sneak in and take the final year of Strus’ contract while fixing a hole in the roster.

Other L.A. Players Could Be On The Table In A Trade To Give Luka Doncic More Help

Though a package moving LaRavia and Hardy for Strus is likely the most intriguing for Lakers fans, finally trading Vanderbilt’s contract could be a more realistic scenario, as his time on the team has been in question for a while.

With that, writing for LakeShowLife.com, Svyatoslav Rovenchuk believes that based on the latest Cavaliers rumors, Vanderbilt could be the one to highlight a trade package that would see Strus find his way to Los Angeles.

“The idea here is the dust could settle on this multi-team deal with the Lakers sending out Vanderbilt, and likely Dalton Knecht, in their efforts to get Strus. Perhaps a second-round pick is tossed into the mix somewhere, too,” the Lakers writer described.

“Executing this type of maneuver would likely involve the Lakers admitting they are not going to be the team that lands Jonathan Kuminga. Any assets being used in a potential multi-team deal to acquire Strus would be the same ones that would be needed in an outgoing sign-and-trade package for Kuminga.”

As time goes on, the Lakers’ hopes of landing Kuminga are dwindling. Talks between the two parties have reportedly stalled, and if Los Angeles wants to make one more move this offseason, someone of Strus’ caliber could be a more realistic, and likely cheaper, target.

Kuminga remains the name atop the Lakers’ list, but if they can’t get him, and the Cavs are keen on adding Watson, Rob Pelinka and the front office could get creative to find themselves on the winning end of a late offseason trade.