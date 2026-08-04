Lakers Trade Rumors: Tabbed To Add $62M 3-And-D Wing Over Kuminga

Despite already being two months into the official NBA offseason, Los Angeles Lakers trade rumors persist, as the team remains interested in a move to add Jonathan Kuminga, while also being linked to several other big names available on the market.

However, as the Lakers’ Kuminga trade hopes are slowly dwindling due to his price tag and next contract expectations, other players are slowly entering the mix as potential backup plans and replacements to add on the wings alongside Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves in the backcourt.

One of those names, which as time goes on appears more and more available as a cheaper and lower-risk option over Kuminga, is Max Strus of the Cleveland Cavaliers, whom the Lakers could trade for to round out an eventful offseason.

Lakers Trade Rumors: Tabbed To Add Max Strus Instead Of Jonathan Kuminga

While he might not be as big a name as Kuminga, considering the younger forward has been in headlines since his contract dispute last year with the Golden State Warriors, Strus with the Cavaliers quietly offers a skill set that could work very well with what the Lakers need to add to their current roster.

Writing for LakeShowLife.com following the report from Michael Scotto of HoopsHype that Cleveland is open to trading Strus, Maxwell Odgen urged the Lakers to target the 30-year-old wing instead of Kuminga.

“Though Kuminga has intriguing potential, Los Angeles shouldn’t be afraid to pivot to a less risky option: Max Strus,” Odgen wrote, also discussing the difficulty of a Lakers’ Kuminga trade this summer. “For a Lakers side in need of 3-and-D wings who can play significant minutes and work without the ball, Strus is the low-risk option who could make more sense than Kuminga.”

Though he did miss a majority of the previous regular season for the Cavaliers after undergoing offseason foot surgery, Strus has played a big role in Cleveland since arriving from the Miami Heat in 2023. He’s averaged roughly ten points per game while playing with the Cavaliers in the regular season and playoffs, and shot 40.2% from three-point range on 6.8 attempts per game this year.

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Along with his shooting and offensive versatility that could work well if the Lakers trade for the wing, Ogden mentioned his defense as a big reason Los Angeles should target Strus over Kuminga.

“During (the 2024-25) season, Strus ranked in the 82nd percentile in perimeter isolation defense, the 71st percentile in off-ball chaser defense, and the 69th percentile in ball screen navigation. He also ranked in the 83rd percentile in off-ball gravity and shot 38.6 percent from beyond the arc,” he added. “For a Lakers team that needs on-ball defensive specialists and three-point shooters who can stretch the floor, Strus is an excellent potential fit—on an expiring contract that minimizes the risk of acquiring him.”

Perhaps not as flashy a name as Kuminga, Strus could be the exact move that gives the Lakers the shooting and defense on the wings they’ve lacked over the past few seasons.

Lakers Max Strus Trade Idea

While also making the case for the Lakers trading for Strus, Ogden outlined what a potential package would look like. Here’s the trade idea he laid out:

Lakers receive: Max Strus

Cavaliers receive: Jake LaRavia and Dalton Knecht

Instead of Knecht, the Lakers could also throw in a second-round pick in a deal for the 30-year-old with NBA Finals experience. Cleveland is hoping to minimize payroll after missing out on LeBron James and already having the league’s highest salary last season, and, as Scotto reported, Strus is now on the trade market.

“In terms of the logistics of a trade, the Lakers would be able to swap Dalton Knecht and Jake LaRavia for Strus. The money aligns almost perfectly in such a scenario, as Los Angeles would be $1,040,244 under the allowable amount of incoming salary,” Ogden wrote on his Lakers’ Strus trade idea.

Strus is in the final season of a four-year, $62.2 million deal, set to earn $16.6 million this upcoming season before then entering unrestricted free agency. While Kuminga has dominated recent Lakers trade rumors, Strus could be the under-the-radar option that better suits what the team needs going forward.

It remains to be seen if the Lakers will do a deal like this, but based on the latest rumors, it appears Rob Pelinka and the front office aren’t done making moves just yet.