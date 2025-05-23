Lakers Trade Pitch Lands $40M Center to Reunite With Luka Doncic

Luka Doncic has said that he wants the Los Angeles Lakers to find an elite center. Whether that comes in free agency or a trade, Doncic needs a player to throw lobs to. Having that ability on the floor would help the Lakers offensively, and if they could find a center who also plays defense, it’d be the best of both worlds.

One trade idea came up in a proposal from Yossi Gozlan, noting that the Lakers could explore a trade for Daniel Gafford, who Doncic played and succeeded with on the Dallas Mavericks.

“…could trade an expiring salary like Gabe Vincent ($11.5 million) with Milton’s $3 million for [Dallas Mavericks center] Daniel Gafford ($14.4 million). Such a deal could come down to including draft equity or a young player like Dalton Knecht,” he said.

What Are Other Trade Candidates Can Lakers Consider?

Gozlan also spoke about other potential candidates for the Los Angeles Lakers to explore. Among them were Brook Lopez of the Milwaukee Bucks, Al Horford of the Boston Celtics, and other free agents.

However, he added that some of those players will likely be more than the taxpayer mid-level exception, something the Lakers won’t be able to offer.

“Some of the best veteran big men available include Brook Lopez, Al Horford, Clint Capela, Luke Kornet, Day’Ron Sharpe, and Precious Achiuwa. But the taxpayer mid-level won’t be enough for most of these players,” writes Gozlan. “They may be better off keeping Maxi Kleber or trading his $11 million salary for another big man earning as much or less than him.”

Could Lakers Land Daniel Gafford?

It remains uncertain if the Los Angeles Lakers will even have a chance to land Gafford. However, according to a report from Michael Scotto of Hoops Hype, he’s a trade candidate to monitor this summer.

Gafford has reportedly been interested in landing starting center money. While it’s uncertain exactly what he’s looking for, the Dallas Mavericks might not be willing to give him that.

“Looking ahead, Dallas is awaiting Irving’s decision on his nearly $43 million player option for the 2025-26 season. PJ Washington ($14.15 million) and Daniel Gafford ($14.39 million) are entering the final season of their contracts. Washington and Gafford are extension-eligible. Dwight Powell has a $4 million player option. Spencer Dinwiddie and Dante Exum are entering unrestricted free agency this summer.

“Gafford is a trade candidate to monitor should he not agree to an extension with Dallas. The 26-year-old center will want a pay raise, the Mavericks already have Davis on a max contract, and 21-year-old center Dereck Lively is a year away from being extension-eligible,” Scotto wrote.

If the Mavericks know he doesn’t want to sign an extension for a cheap price, they could look to get some value for him now. In that case, the Los Angeles Lakers need to show some interest in the 26-year-old coming off a season where he averaged 12.3 points, 6.8 rebounds, and 1.8 blocks.

After being drafted by the Chicago Bulls in the second round of the 2019 NBA draft, Gafford has put together a promising career for himself. That would only continue in Los Angeles if the team were able to land him.